Incognito mode for Google Maps arrives on Android

In this mode, users navigation history or searches will not be saved to the account and history will not reflect in the recommendations sections.

Google Maps app on a smartphone

Image of Google Maps app on the phone used for representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: The US-based search engine giant Google has started rolling out incognito mode for Google Maps to Android devices.

The new mode was first announced four months ago at Google IO, and has now started to land on smartphones globally.

"When you turn on Incognito mode, your activity in Maps-like the places you search or get directions to won't be saved to your Google Account," Olivia T, Google Maps Community manager said in a statement recently.

"Turning on Incognito mode in Maps does not affect how your activity is used or saved by internet providers, other apps, voice search, and other Google services," she added.

Users with updated Preview Maps version 10.26 or above can access the feature by heading into the app, tapping their profile picture, then selecting "Turn on Incognito mode."

