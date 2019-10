By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Apple has added five new games to its Arcade paid gaming service.

Apple Arcade was announced in September with a free month trial on iOS, iPad OS, and macOS, Engadget reports.

The latest update adds new games including Inmost, ShockRods, Stela, Decoherence, and Mind Symphony which add to the existing 75 games on board.