Apple sends some safe browsing Safari data to Tencent

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Some data from Apple's Safari browser is reportedly being shared with Chinese tech giant Tencent.

According to Engadget, users have discovered that iOS 13 sends some data to Tencent Safe Browsing in addition to Google's system that protects against phishing scams using Fraudulent Website Warning feature.

It isn't clear if Tencent collects any information outside of China, however, the US disclaimer has a mention of the data collection. Users can turn off the Fraudulent Website Warning from Safari's settings.