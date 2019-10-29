Comics for social media promotions

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Express News Service

Social media consumption is ever-rising. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok – people are leading digital lives these days. Popular jokes are doing rounds on how people upload pictures of every meal they have, post their tour pictures and check-in at every airport they land.



Also, interestingly, since over 60 per cent people are on their phones instead of desktops, it ensures that they have private and focused attention while browsing.



Therefore, it becomes even more important to target your audience using social media. And what better way to target one than tickling a rib?

One of the best ways to engage with your customers online is through comic strips/memes. People tend to share funny content much more with their network. No one likes to share what they want to shop or have shopped with their friends. But if it is tickling a rib, why not? That’s the reason memes have become a rage. Some companies have even invented their mascots to put out daily doses of laughter. Many brands and movies have used this method for promotions. And so should you.

The next question is how do we identify which comics and memes to use? As always, start with deciding on what target audience you want to attract. Understand what your consumer demographics might be and what kind of content will he/she be more interested in – heartwarming content or a funny event or a meme on the latest news. Typically, memes or comic strips on the trending topics tend to go viral very quickly. We ourselves have experimented with numerous content formats and realised that topical content will ensure good visibility on social media. Especially now, during the festive season, you can have some beautiful content developed around your brand and plugging in the festive theme.

Another important point is consistency. Some brands do one post and then lose their attention. You must remember that the frequency of your posts is very important. Try to target thrice a day. If that’s not possible, at least do once a day. Just a pro tip – try to build a buffer of posts before you start posting to avoid going out of stock and losing the momentum.

Now, coming to the advantage of using comic strips or memes, the biggest one is that you can get your customer talking. If the post is also prompting customers to comment or respond to something or solve a puzzle shown in the image, then you can have engaged customers more easily.



( The author can be contacted on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com )