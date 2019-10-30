Home Lifestyle Tech

WhatsApp may work on multiple devices at same time soon

Currently, WhatsApp users can only have one account on the registered device and if anyone tries to log in to another device, the account on the previous device will be logged out.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature through which users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device.

As previously announced, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow you to use your WhatsApp account on different devices at the same time. Chats will still be end-to-end encrypted because WhatsApp was developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices, WABetaInfo recently reported.

With the new feature users will be able to use WhatsApp on different devices at the very same time.

Currently, WhatsApp users can only have one account on the registered device and if anyone tries to log in to another device, the account on the previous device will be logged out.

Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a new beta update for iOS users which would bring features like hide muted status update, splash screen, and app badge improvements among others.

WhatsApp's new splash screen would essentially let users see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones.

