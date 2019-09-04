Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

Home Lifestyle Tech

The achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

STOCKHOLM: Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has crossed the 500 million mark in terms of downloads and now has 150 million daily active users globally.

The 150 million daily active users achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the company said in a statement.

"This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller.

Recently, the company announced it has crossed one million paying subscribers globally and has added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium. With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company's employees are from India.

