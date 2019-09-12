Home Lifestyle Tech

PUBG: A deadly game

More and more youngsters are  getting addicted to PUBG. We take a look at the phenomenon.
 

Published: 12th September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PUBG game is in the news once more after a 21-year-old from Karnataka allegedly killed his father after the latter refused to give him money to recharge his mobile phone. In another case, Ashwani Jhunjhunwala, the vice-president of a financial branch in Goldman Sachs, tried to fraudulently transfer Rs 38 crore from his company to pay up for the losses he incurred due to his addiction to online poker. Closer home, a 19-year-old boy from Wanaparthy, Keshavardhan, was admitted into a corporate hospital in Hyderabad after he showed symptoms of stroke due to playing PUBG non-stop for several hours.

Gaming Disorder
Last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) defined Gaming Disorder as a pattern of gaming behaviour characterised by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences. 

When we talked to Dr K Vinod Kumar, senior neuro physician from Sunshine Hospitals, who treated Keshavardhan, he said: “In this case, Keshavardhan had forgotten to tend to the needs of his body in order to play the game. He skipped drinking water and eating, and if this behaviour continues for a few days, it starts to stress the body, especially the brain and the heart.

Keshavardhan showed brain thrombosis (clots) and stroke-like symptoms with weakness in the right side of the body. Due to deficiency of calories, water and vitamins, his blood had become thick, resulting in thrombosis in the brain vessels. However, we treated him in a couple of days, and doing much better now.”The youngster used to play whenever he could find some time. When his family members used to try to stop him from playing at night, he would continue on the sly hiding under the blanket.

Salience
Jayant Mahadevan, assistant professor, Centre for Addiction Medicine, Department of Psychiatry in NIMHANS, says, “In any addiction, the core symptom is that the substance or the behaviour (gaming in this case) becomes the most important thing in the person’s life. This phenomenon, where a behaviour becomes a priority in someone’s life at the expense of other important activities, is called Salience. But addiction comes in the background of some other vulnerability. In most cases, when such addictive behaviours present themselves, especially among the youth, there are other underlying mental health issues like depression, ADHD etc.”

Treatment
After suffering severe health complications, Keshavardhan has stopped playing PUBG, informs Dr K Vinod Kumar. His phone has also been confiscated by his mother. However, one of the core aspects of addiction is that the person might continue playing despite facing adverse consequences. In such cases, a psychiatrist needs to be consulted. “However, behavioural addiction is an emerging field and India is still not fully equipped to deal with it. Most work on Internet and gaming addiction have been tried in China and South Korea. In any case, the root cause of the addiction needs to be treated, and not the addiction alone,” says Jayant.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goldman Sachs financial branch vice-president Ashwani Jhunjhunwala Gaming Disorder WHO
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp