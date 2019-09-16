Is Apple’s price for new iPhone model competitive enough?

Shivayan Roy By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apple recently launched its new iPhone 11 range, the successor to last year’s iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. With the new range set to be available in India from September 27, Apple’s new flagship phone has got people talking, especially about its pricing.

The base model, the 64-GB variant of the iPhone 11, is the most affordable one, and will be sold in the Indian market for Rs 64,900. This is a steep decline from the Rs 76,900 charged by Apple last year for iPhone XR’s 64-GB base model.



ALSO READ: Apple TV set to help US giant add users in India

According to Shrey Gulati, 28, from South Delhi, who works with a fashion agency, Apple’s new pricing policy to compete with its Android counterparts is clear as day.

“Apple is certainly trying to be competitive with its pricing. There are so many brands out there to choose from now, so even a brand like Apple has to consider regulating their product prices to match the market,” said Shrey.

“I will be getting my hands on the new iPhone because it’s Apple’s most affordable entry-level phone yet while making sure that it does not compromise on the premium feel and features,” he added.

Sanjay Patnaik, 35, a student, though was not convinced with Apple’s new pricing policy. “The price bracket is still way off. There are so many phones out there that are offering almost the same features for half the price,” said Sanjay.

“Apple has a loyal consumer base that would buy the phone regardless of the price. I’m not at all tempted to buy the new iPhone; my Android gets the job done,” he added



ALSO READ: Apple launches iPhone 11 priced at Rs 50,000

Karan, 29, an IT professional working in Noida, said that Rs 60,000+ was still a lot of money to buy a phone.

“Yes, it is a decline from the price they had set last year for the XS and XR range, but if Apple is to target the wider audience in third-world countries, they have to lower the price range even further, or else they won’t be able to grow beyond their current user base,” said Karan.

Sneha Sinha Roy, 22, an architectural intern working in Faridabad, said that while a new iPhone comes with all its vanity, the price is still too steep for her to consider buying it right now.

“While I do like the new iPhone, I’m a student without any form of stable income. I can’t afford a phone that expensive now,” said Sneha.

“The price of the XR has also come down drastically and I feel that people will be tempted to buy that one as well. A lot of people buy older models once a new iPhone comes out because of the drop in price” she added.