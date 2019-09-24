Home Lifestyle Tech

Iphone users can now pin and swipe between lists on Twitter timeline

Twitter users can do things like group co-workers, friends along with family into different lists, and then with a swipe, view just tweets from each individual list.

Twitter has also changed the design of list pages, introducing header images and making it easier to see list of members and who is subscribed to the given list.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Micro-blogging site Twitter has started rolling out a new feature for all iOS users that will now let them pin five lists to their timeline and also allow a quicker swipe between different groups of accounts directly from home screen.

Twitter announced the new update in a tweet.

With this new feature, Twitter users can do things like group co-workers, friends along with family into different lists, and then with a swipe, view just tweets from each individual list, MacRumors reported on Monday.

"Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We are thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you are in the test tell us what you think," the company tweeted.

The social media giant previously tested the feature among some users in July.

As per report, Twitter has also changed the design of list pages, introducing header images and making it easier to see list of members and who is subscribed to the given list.

