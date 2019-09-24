Safe, online matchmaking with new dating site 'Andwemet'

By Express News Service

Gone are the days when people used to marry within a community and in a traditional arranged marriage setup. Online dating apps have opened a whole new dimension, with profiles visible to people across the world. These apps are very much the new alternative for millenials to find their perfect partner.

Andwemet, a dating website for urban Indians over 25 years old is the recent entrant helping people search their match. It was the apprehension faced by her group of friends towards online matchmaking platforms which motivated her to develop andwemet. “I wanted to make a responsible website for online dating where we screen every profile for its authenticity,” says Shalini Singh, in a conversation with The Morning Standard. “The questions that need to be answered by the people seeking a registration, are specific, and this sets fair expectations for both partners,” adds Singh.

According to her, andwemet allows its participants to interact with real people sharing relationship expectations upfront. “Indians 25 and beyond seeking relationship have a global outlook, and comparatively well-travelled than their contemporaries. This makes them sensitive and confident and aware.”

Andwemet reduced the age limit from 30 to 25. Prior to that, the founder spoke with 1000 single urban Indians over 30. In return, she learned many intricacies about relationships. Overall, she zeroed on three important things about relationships. “I learnt that relationships cannot be approached as one size fits all. Marriage is not the only acceptable form of committed relationship, and the reasons for being single are several. Some being not ready for the responsibility, have/ had other priorities that needed to be tended to or yet to meet the life-partner.”

On a mission to make the Internet a safe zone for people who are joining dating apps seeking a relationship, Singh built her website in consultation with psychologists. Here, one can even engage in a conversation before you accept the interest.