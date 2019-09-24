Home Lifestyle Tech

Yahoo redesigns Mail app, aims to declutter your inbox

Yahoo Mail logo is displayed on a smartphone's screen. (File photo |Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Yahoo on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Mail app that aims to redefine the way people use their inboxes.

In an era of Internet and inbox overload, email has drastically shifted with people creating multiple accounts for different purposes, as they receive daily promotional deals and need a way to manage the mass volume of messages.

According to the company, Yahoo Mail's new app offers the perfect solution by organising the clutter for users, empowering them to personalise and control their inboxes and focus on what matters most to them.

"Fundamental to our humanity is how we connect and communicate," Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media, said in a statement.

"Today, much of that communication happens on mobile. People rely on email to manage and organise their lives from navigating multiple accounts, business documents, travel itineraries and shopping.

"It's more important than ever to do this efficiently and stress-free. We're proud of the new Yahoo Mail and how it helps people take better control," Gowrappan said.

The new version brings a revamped interface that is built with today's taller mobile screens in mind allows for intuitive one-hand usage with the new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.

Now, there's one view that allows easy access and navigation of all mail attachments, including important files, travel documents, event tickets and photos.

With a view for subscriptions, users can browse the emails they're subscribed to and unsubscribe from any newsletter with a single tap without leaving the app.

