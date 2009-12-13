bdul Hamid looked fixedly ahead without taking his eyes off the road as he spoke with us to the back of his rickshaw, bunched tightly three to the seat. “They’ll stop just about anywhere,” he said, nodding at the city bus ahead that had swerved wildly past us before grinding to an abrupt halt in front of our rickshaw, to pick up a passenger on an unscheduled stop by the side of the road, oblivious to our three-wheeler following closely behind.

Abdul braked quickly to avoid cannoning into the back of the bus. “These buses get away with everything,” Abdul continued, drawing me back to his pressing concern as we rode along. Udyavara, formerly the seat of the Alupa Emperors, lay ahead. “Small vehicles ignore them at their own peril.”

Abdul spoke in an even tone, his voice barely rising over the rattle of traffic passing us. We kept to the NH17 that runs south along the coast from Udupi to Mangalore, 60 km away. Soon we would be driving over the bridge spanning the Udyavara river on our way to Kaup, home to a century old lighthouse on the beach off the Arabian Sea. Kaup lies 12 km south of Udupi. As with coastal landscapes along the West Coast of India, many of the houses we passed sat amid coconut trees in farms that quickly disappeared behind concrete structures. Every once in a while homes with sloping roofs receded from view, the red of their Mangalore tiles having faded to a tired shade of black. The West Coast receives heavy rainfall as the South-West monsoons sweep in along the Arabian Sea, fairly inundating the entire stretch for close to three months, starting July. It is a time when streams run full and rivers swell. Skies turn grey and rains come at you horizontally, swept in by fierce winds blowing in from the sea.

We stuck to the NH17 through Udyavara, choosing to bypass much of the Udyavara village along the road that runs parallel to the NH17 as it picks its way through the village, passing the St Francis Xavier church, the Shambukallu Shiva temple atop a granite hill opposite Maari Gudi temple, the Jama Masjid, and the Veera Vittala temple before circling back to join up with NH17 at the

Bypass Junction shortly before the highway goes over the bridge on the Udyavara river.

Buses connecting Udupi to Mangalore take the NH17 bypass through Udyavara, but not so the city buses. Across the bridge over the Udyavara lay Katapadi. On crossing the bridge the views opened out as we passed lush fields along the way South. Farmers were busy in paddy fields on either side of the highway, readying their crop for harvesting. Then we passed Pangala, home to the Aryadi Janardhana temple a short distance off the highway. A small bridge spans the Pangala. The village takes its name from the Pangala river that uncoils in the landscape in fierce twitches as if whiplashing an invisible pain before joining the Udyavara flowing into the Arabian Sea. Kaup lay ahead.

Soon we passed the Kaup Post Office opposite the Polipu Mosque and Dargah, then the Veerbhadra temple before slowing down at the Kaup junction. A quick right turn past the Hosa Mariamma temple would lead us through Polipu village to the lighthouse on the beach. The left turn ran on to Pajak Kshetra, the birthplace of Shri Madhvacharya, three kilometre off the junction at Kaup. We tur­ned right, winding our way through the village, passing homes of fishermen and others. Soon Abdul drew to a halt in front of a provision store opposite the Kotian Moolasthana. Pointing to a narrow path leading past the store, between Sandhya Fast Food and Samudra Bar & Restaurant, he said, “This will lead you to the beach. The lighthouse is only a short distance right along the beach.”

Built by the British in 1901, the lighthouse stood on a massive rock seemingly rising from the sea. Before us, the Arabian Sea stretched away, curving ever so slightly to infinity. There was little or no sign of the weathering the rock must have been subject to by waves breaking over it in the millennia before humanity discovered its serenity in Kaup.

The lighthouse rose 34 metres from its rocky perch, the basalt rock itself rising 12 metres. We took the steps up the rock to the base of the lighthouse, a circular masonry structure looking out to sea, its powerful lamp with a range of 24 nautical miles flashing every 20 seconds to guide vessels sailing at night in the seas off the coast. Painted in alternating bands of black and white it is sought after by visitors spending an evening out on the beach. The sky was beginning to turn grey as winds were sweeping in sundry clouds. Chi­ldren splashed playfully under watchful eyes of parents. A fishing boat lay on the beach and a family had gathered around a fisherman sorting his fishing net by the boat.

From the rock the beach below receded away into the distance. Children became dots and the fishing boat, a log of painted wood. The entrance to the lighthouse was shut, opening just as we left. Separated by a narrow gully, remnants of fortifications of Tipu Sultan’s fort were visible on the adjacent rock similar in size to ours. Steps cut into the rock led over the curve down the rock where they abruptly ended above a length of water that had backed up along a narrow channel flowing in along the approach to the beach, the Polipu estuary. It’s here the ingress of the Udyavara to the South is halted as the estuary squeezes its way between the two rocks and into the sea. Later we would drive over the estuary on our way back.

From where I stood on the rock, my back to the lighthouse, the beach emerged again, on the other side of the rock, stretching in an undulating sliver of white until the shoreline merged into a single line in the far distance, disappearing round the bend where vegetation leaned heavily on the shore.

Clouds gathering overhead scotched any chances of witnessing the sky paint landscapes in the heavens as the sun went down. More visitors were coming up the stairs. Walking back, Abdul drove straight along the beach over a narrow bridge spanning the Polipu estuary before coming upon expanses of paddy. Pointing to two forms in the distance, he said, “Those are peacocks.” We paused. The clouds that had threatened a deluge on the beach had lightened up, warming the landscape to a faint strain of gold. Abdul spoke of Alevoor where peacocks are to be found in plenty. The light was beginning to drop when we walked into the Hosa Mariamma temple at the turn in Kaup that led to the beach.

A quick look around and we walked out for tender coconut at a shop by the road where Abdul’s curiosity was piqued by an unusual sight of a Pond Heron picking its way among empty coconut shells, oblivious to our presence. A long, hard look later Abdul commented, “It appears to be injured,” before exhorting me to photograph it.

We left for Udupi by a detour through Katapadi village, passing homes with covered porches with wooden pillars supporting sloping tiled roofs, the Vishwanatha temple, the Venkata Ramana temple, the Lakshminarayana temple, and pausing by the backflow of the river for a view of the sunset before returning to the NH17 just as it went over the bridge spanning the Udyavara. The Sun had dropped in the sky and the river glinted a dull sliver from being hoarded away for generations.

factfile

Getting there: Udupi lies 60 from Mangalore, on NH17. Kaup lies 12 km south of Udupi. Buses connecting Udupi to Mangalore take the NH17 bypass through Udyavara, but not so the city buses. Once you pass the Kaup Post Office opposite the Polipu Mosque and Dargah, you will see the Veerbhadra temple before slowing down at the Kaup junction. A quick right turn past the Hosa Mariamma temple would lead you through Polipu village to the lighthouse on the beach. The left turn will take you to Pajak Kshetra, the birthplace of 13th-century philosopher Madhvacharya.