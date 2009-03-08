The thick paste of clayey soil is one thing that has glued Sylvie to tropical Kerala life in more ways than one ever since she landed in the south Ind­ian state this mid-January. Possibly, if any similar lump has stuck to her long and fair fingers earlier, it can only be mayonnaise while she ate sandwiches back in her US home. It’s winter in her native land, but the young girl was in a far­away strip of land in another continent last month.

In sun-baked God’s Own Country .

Sylvie, a student of the Eastern Mennonite University from Virginia, is working in the paddy fields of an emerald-green village in central Kerala. It’s one round of ploughing that has left her palms dripping with the red, fertile earth of Kuzhur in Thrissur district. And it was only a couple of days ago the student of social work had her hands covered with clay — that was while she visited a picturesque pottery village off Shoranur in adjacent Palakkad district.

“Yeah, I did get my hands dirty…but that’s for something creative,” she gushes while narrating the tale where she tried moulding a kuja while her fellow student rotated the potter’s wheel for her amid the amused gaze of local folk.

Sylvie and her 25-odd varsity mates were till last week in Kerala as part of a cross-cultu­ral study programme. Evidently, theirs is a holiday that goes beyond skin-deep travel experiences. “Ours is an educational and a cultural trip,” says Kim Brennerman, who teaches psychology in the varsity that has made the programme part of their curriculum for the past three decades.

For Sylvie’s classmate Steve Kniss, this is not his first trans-Atlantic trip. Nor has India been an alien land for him — at least, conceptually. “My father has been to India before. He has told me a lot about this country,” Steve says, but hastens to add that his experience beats his father’s introduction hands down. “We’ve never been to or even seen a paddy field before. It’s a refreshing experience here,” says this student of music as he stands in a pool of muddy water readying it for farming.

For Steve and his friends, the just-concluded Kerala Paddy Culture Tour lent them a chance to see and feel not just agriculture, but culture as a whole. Besides tilling and implanting paddy saplings, they also had a brush with some of Kerala’s traditional dance forms.Like, north Malabar’s Theyyam that features spooky-masked, larger-than-life figures which move in torch-lit nights to the beats of ethnic drums and cymbals. “We spent a lot of time just watching them do (the typically detailed) make-up,” recalls Sylvie. “And, of course, we did see them perform.”

Kochi’s New Indian Voyages Pvt Ltd, which undertook the transportation part of the month-long package, says the exclusive tour goes beyond activities like farming and dancing. “We also facilitate them to take a culinary tour, a heritage tour and even make them part of volunteer programmes,” says its managing director Francis Paul Kandamkulathy.

Among them, the paddy cultural tour stands out as something special as it involves local community. A local farmland is borrowed and the labourers are called in to help. And neighbourhood homes are where the visitors stay.

“The first morning when we went to the farm and saw the muddy water, we felt yuck!” says Megan, a student. Adds Sylvie: “We wondered how we could get into the mud without boots…. We were also a bit anxious about the depth of the waterlogged fields. It’s only when local farmers got into the field we realised it is not so deep. Then, we started getting in one by one.”

They then learned to border the field, plough it with a buffalo, pump water using a water-wheel, spray manure and finally plant paddy saplings. “We didn’t know it is such hard work. Cultivating paddy by traditional methods is a tedious job,” chimed in Megan.

But what amazed the locals was the single-mindedness of the fair-skinned visitors. “They withstood the hot sun all through the day…. They came out of the field only to drink water,” excla­ims Thankappanashan, a labourer, who sang them a few farm songs.

Amid the frolic, there is a strand of seriousness to. “True, we’re supposed to be on a holiday, but we also have to do our assignments — make a report on our experiences,” points out Kim. Her family — husband Bob, daughter Rachel and son James — is accompanying her.

At the temple town of Guruvayur, the students spent a day with elephants — an exhilarating experience for many. “Being around the elephant, bathing and feeding it are something they freaked out on,” says Francis.

Crucially, the package costs only about $450 per head apart from food and travel. Francis, who says he has been getting regular groups of travellers for the last few years, says it is also part of the concept called responsible tourism that benefits several sections of society.

For Kim, this is an opportunity to learn about the broader world and “about you yourself”. She’s sure it develops one’s character and values even as it builds relationships. That’s true for sure.

Kerala banking on eco-tourism to beat the global recession

With a recent drop in five-star hotel bookings in Kerala, tour operators have now started focusing on middle-class travellers from the West who look for small-budget travel.

Responsible tourism and eco-tourism are the buzzwords in the tourism industry and it has already percolated down to the small-operator level. Says Kerala tourism secretary V Venu:

“Eco tourism is planned along with the forest department and local community. There is a forest conservation group called Vanasamrakshana Samithi that keeps track of abuse of the place.’’

Thenmala (a hilly terrain east of Kollam) was the first planned eco tourism destination; places like the Eravikulam national park, Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary, Periyar Foundation Gavi near Thekkady are the much sought-after destinations. The tourism sector, Venu says, has managed to draw in more and more eco tourists. Adventure tourists too keep coming. “There are already signs of recovery from the recession.’’

Ahead of several road shows that are being planned in different states, Kerala tourism is all set to conduct a national-level eco tourism mela in Sulthan Bathery in the northeastern Wayanad district this April. The three-day event is being organised to make the maximum of the eco tourist potentials of the rugged Wayanad, the greenest of Kerala’s districts.

