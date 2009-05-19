By Adrian Woodford

We had been at the Pass for an hour when we finally saw one. It burst through the gate at the back of the monastery, dragging a monk through the sludge and up into the snow beyond.

If you've never seen a Saint Bernard at full tilt, it's an awe-inspiring sight. Long, long legs swim through the snow on splayed-out toes and threads of drool swing from massive jowls.

The dog, the monastery and the Pass all take their name from Bernard de Menthon, an 11th-century saint who established a hospice for travellers facing the perils of this ancient Alpine pass.

For a day and a half we had been walking in the well-worn tracks of these travellers: the armies, tribes, merchants and pilgrims that had tramped this road from Switzerland to Italy since the Bronze Age. After flying into Geneva, we had taken the train around the lower curve of Lake Leman and on south through the vine-clad valleys of the upper Rhône to Martigny. At Martigny, a much jauntier train, the bright red Saint Bernard Express, began the assault on the mountains. It paused at Sembrancher, where the valley split, then pushed up to Orsières, the last stop on the line.

The Hotel Terminus in Orsières was, unsurprisingly, next to the station. Its bar was packed with workers drinking at the end of the day; railwaymen, quarrymen and the occasional trucker, resisting the call of the Simplon Pass 50 miles east. After changing into warmer clothes, we went into town to find dinner. We crossed a covered wooden bridge and sneaked in via a small cemetery. The main square already exuded that night-time magic that seems to cling to Alpine resorts. On one side was Les Alpes, a restaurant far too good to stumble into by chance.

The first giveaway was the lack of unshaven hikers. The second was a fixed menu that ran over the page. We negotiated our way down from eight courses (and how we regretted that halfway up the mountain the next day) and had the most wonderful, and wonderfully unexpected, dinner.

By the time we stumbled our way home, the Terminus Bar was empty, but it exploded back into life at dawn as Orsières transformed itself from resort to working town. As we tied our bootlaces in front of the hotel, the Saint Bernard Express began its descent back down the valley. A bus, in the same dapper red and white livery, was making its final preparations for the run up to the Pass.

Despite the temptation, we stuck to our plan to do the final 12 miles to the Pass on foot. The confusing knot of walking routes untangled themselves just beyond the station, and we found our yellow sign pointing to the "Col du Grand Saint-Bernard". Within minutes we were far from the world, treading a soft grassy track that hugged the hillside. The lushness of the deep-green valley was enchanting. Behind wire fences, cows battled lazily for first rights over summer pastures, their bells clanging in time to the twists and turns of their horned and decorated heads.

After four hours of gentle climbing, we glimpsed the smoke curling up from a dozen chimneys in Bourg-St-Pierre, the last village before the Pass. We cut across flower-filled meadows, and with lunch and bed already in sight, had our first Sound of Music moment. The fields were fragrant with damp hay, and our heavy boots crushed the wild thyme beneath.

Bourg-St-Pierre was beautiful, out of sight and sound of the main road, its granite houses oblivious to the passing years. Just beneath our hotel stood the remains of one of Charlemagne's castles, defended irresolutely by chickens. The Roman road ran alongside, and you could see where centuries of cart wheels had carved ruts into the hard stone. All over the village, from window frames to the 10th-century church tower, were fragments of the Roman temple that once stood astride the Pass.

At 6,000 feet, sunset entailed a rapid retreat inside. We hunkered down in the hotel for dinner, and ordered a fondue. I had always thought that fondue was a Seventies affectation for people who didn't know any better. But in that snug restaurant, with a fire blazing, the melted raclette, oozing garlic and white wine, was the most luxurious thing I had ever tasted.

The second day's walk proved a rather more serious business than the stroll of the day before. Green valleys gave way to cold grey slopes. The sun shrank behind walls of rock, and the mist reached down to enfold us. But the Roman road remained an unerring guide, marching its way methodically up the mountain.

We skirted the reservoir at Lac des Toules, and pushed on past the empty ski station of Bourg-St-Bernard. Mont Blanc peeked at us through gaps in the mist, but our view was essentially limited to the beautifully made track beneath our feet. Every stride traced the ebb and flow of European history.

One final scramble and we were there, though we had no clear picture of where "there" was. We pushed into the café opposite the monastery, and ordered everything we could point at or name.

With fog clinging to the Pass, we crossed over to the monastery, which still functions as a hospice for travellers. When Emperor Claudius built the Imperial Road, a small "mansio" was added to the temple to accommodate travellers, and has remained there ever since. The church inside was discreetly baroque, though apparently we only just missed the abbot entertaining a few pilgrims on the organ. We went around the back of the café to visit the famous dog kennels, and that's when we had our first dramatic meeting with one of their dogs.

The Saint Bernard breed originated in the valley below, probably from Molossian dogs left behind by the Romans. They soon became famous for rescuing stranded wayfarers; their thick coats protected them against the cold and their outstanding sense of smell led them to victims buried in avalanches. Contrary to popular belief, Saint Bernards never did clock on for work with a small cask around their necks. Nor, for that matter, was Napoleon on a magnificent white charger when he led his army over the pass (it was a donkey), but that hasn't stopped either of them becoming icons of these mountains, brandy and all.

With the advent of radios and helicopters, the rescue services of the monks and dogs fell by the wayside. The hospice can no longer afford to keep the dogs, although it still keeps a home for them during the summer months. It's a tough enough life up here; thick with snow for eight months of the year, with the other four months spent preparing for snow.

But when the fog finally lifted, the view was spectacular. A statue of St Bernard (the man, not the dog) gazed across the Pass toward Italy, his stony eyes straining with concern.

We followed the monks' private road toward the border. Italian sunshine pierced the mist, and a rainbow answered across the lake. By the time we reached the custom house, Italy was bathed in warm sunshine. We had crossed the borderland between countries, eras and elements. Aosta lay beneath us, and beyond that, the riches of Italy…