On America’s Memorial Day, the place to be is Washington DC. On May 31, war veterans with greying moustaches and tattooed bodies, many of them on Harley-Davidsons, descended at the Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to their martyred colleagues. Washington somewhat lowers its guard on that day. Not as colourful as our Republic Day parade, the Memorial Day

Parade organised by the American Veterans Centre is more informal, with lots of waving and smiles. That was a great way to spend my birthday, followed by a present from my son: a front row seat at the Kennedy Memorial Opera hall for Hamlet, by the Washington National Opera and directed by Placido Domingo, ageing but still energetic.

For five lively days, the National Mall was at the centre of my walking tour of over a dozen Smithsonian museums and galleries making up a round-the-year exhibition of American history and life, smartly laced with nationalism. Washington DC by legislation, has a low skyline, mainly shaped by the Capitol building, the Supreme Court, Ministry buildings and the museums. The lone exception is the Washington Monument, at 555 feet, offering a vantage view of the city from its observatory. The sprawling presentation of majestic buildings, open spaces, sculptures and landscaping becomes an ideal setting for unhurried absorption of the rich fare on offer for everybody.

I started with a 20 km appetiser tour on Hop-on Hop-off shuttles and discovered the museum displays are a lesson in presentation and communication. You spin a wheel and reams of history are unveiled. Elsewhere, you open the shutters and snippets from nature are revealed. The Natural History Museum is full of captivating, interactive displays. A big hit with children is the Spark Room, the workshop to ignite their creative sparks.

Intertwining history

In the National Portrait Gallery, you learn about a portrait artist, Samuel Morse, driven to invention by the tragedy of his wife’s death and the news reaching him late. Elsewhere is a purposefully commissioned portrait of Benjamin Franklin with no finery, no wig, displaying his large forehead, to impress the French with his intellect and frugality, to successfully seek funds from them. Such presentation of history, intertwining episodes from technology, art and politics, strengthens credibility and delivers the satisfaction of wholesome learning.

The Museum of American History with rare candour, deals with the black and white of a violent, conflict-ridden history of just over three centuries. The morphing of the 13 colonies to the current 50 states through wars and annexations is narrated self-righteously but even a critical visitor forgets to make a moral judgement, caught up with graphs and touch screen displays that

emphasise the demographic diversity. The cruelties to successive waves of immigrants and the historic blemish of slavery are, however, owned up to with candour.



Icons of nationalism

“American Presidency — A Glorious Burden”, presents the pantheon of American Presidents. Expectedly, Abraham Lincoln gets an elaborate presentation. Unexpectedly though, you have an opportunity to match your palm for size with his. Recounting America’s numerous successes in battle, “Price of Freedom” is peppered with exhibits and tableaus of soldiers in bunkers — and doubles up as a superb marketing and recruitment message for the American Armed Forces.

The mantelpiece in the American History Museum is undoubtedly the star-spangled flag. On display in a sealed hall is a 30’x34’ flag. The rest of what was a 30’x42’ flag has been cut away as keepsakes by souvenir hunters. Sound effects and authentic relics in the dimly lit entrance corridor add impact to the story of how the Brits attacked US Navy ships and how Francis Scott Key, from miles away, could only see an American flag, over the ships on fire, inspiring him to script the national anthem.



Freedom and fear

In summer families and kids throng the museums and Government buildings. Today, there is also a rabbi protesting the libertine attitude of the times at the famous Capitol building — up close, the domed sandstone building is even more

imposing than pictures suggest. Security makes no attempt to evict the protester, watching nonchalantly from a distance. Similarly, outside the White House gates is a small shack. Its occupant for nearly 30 years is an anti-nuke protester, with two squirrels for company. One aspect of democracy that America takes seriously is freedom of speech. America must be the only civilised nation where the President’s image appears on packets of products like chocolates and condoms, with wisecracks on performance on the latter.

Yet, this freedom co-exists with fear — for all its grandeur, crime lurks in DC, just as in other American cities. Surveillance cameras are watching, at street corners, stores and cash counters. Safety on the central streets is linked to daylight — mercifully in plenty in the summer months when the sun sets only at 8.30pm. The only safe way to see Washington at night is to take the night tour for $30, provided you have a safe way to return home. Muggings are reported daily in local newspapers which put Washington DC homicides at over 8,000 since 1980, with more than half still unsolved.

Lunch break

Lunch can be had at the coffee shops at any of the museums for $15. For inexpensive authentic local food, Ben’s Chilli Bowl is an eatery with character. For sheer variety, the food court at the Union Station is unbeatable. My favourite is Sbarro’s Pizzaria. Skip the pizza and go for the buffet — you can fill your plate from a spread of 40 fresh Italian dishes and pay by weight. A sumptuous non-vegetarian meal can be had for $10.

A stone’s throw away is the postal museum titled, “Binding a Nation”. Owney the globe-trotting dog extraordinaire and mascot of US Postal Service, advertising covers of 1850s promoting restaurants to cigars, Unabomber Ted Kaczyniski... they are all part of the time travel and the evolution in mail transportation.

Each section in the museums was absorbing. I remembered Delhi’s Pragati Maidan and the State pavilions, and hope that in place of the thermocol cut-outs pasted on ply, we erect a permanent exhibition of the Indian legacy, honestly capturing its long and eventful history.

Factfile

Getting there: Multiple airlines offer daily flights out of major Indian cities, some via New York. Once in Washington, buy a Metro pass.

Accomodation: Bunk beds from $20 (www.hostelworld.com/WashingtonDC), chains like Comfort Inn starting $100.

Attractions: Museums and attached shows (mostly free), Capitol, Washington Memorial, White House. I suggest pre-booked passes via respective web sites. Also see http://washington.org/visiting/browse-dc/attractions/100-free-things-to-do. Old town Alexandria outside Washington Dc is worth a day’s visit.