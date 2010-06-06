Beach marathon in Karnataka

The quaint Arabian sea in the front, sun going down with such elegance and feel of the soft sand on my feet…. Lying on the Karwar beach is like living life in its true sense. We reached this northern-most point on the Karnataka coastline after a two-day bike ride, covering 528 km from Bangalore. Known as the Tagore Beach, this is where Rabindranath Tagore wrote his first play. Smooth and calm as ever, the beach gives a nostalgic view of the sea.

Three kilometres inside the sea is located Devbagh Island, owned by Jungle Resorts, which provides accommodation and food besides many water sports. Six km up north from here is situated a small village. The twists and turns of the narrow road were leading us deep into the heart of a congested colony. With local people staring with those strange looks, it felt like stepping into some trap. From this dingy colony, the road suddenly opened to the sea.

Karwar

There were lots of boats on the shore, kids playing around the beach and a few hillocks on one side. A fisherman was setting out his net to venture into the sea. When we asked whether we could accompany him, he was a little hesitant, but we somehow managed to convince him later. It was nice watching the whole family involved in the work. We also got to be a part of the team for a day. It took seven people to slide the boat into the sea, using wooden planks lubricated with grease. The ride was a little scary as we entered the sea. Facing those waves at the shore was quite a struggle. A few kilometres inside, and the sea was as calm as a lake. After a few kilometres, we could see the beaches of Goa at a distance. With the small hillocks on one side, we put fishing nets at about five different places in the sea. The fish caught in the nets would be picked up the next day. We gradually returned to the beach, pitched our tent and it was time for dinner. We ate lemon rice, pulao and mas­ala dosas that we had packed from a restaurant. With tummies full, it was time to laze now. Lying on the beach, we spent the next few hours looking at the moon and then hit the bed (I mean the sleeping bag). The next morning, we were off to “Teel-Mateel”, an unspoilt beach known for its smooth, black-coloured sand. It took us a two-km walk up and down a few hillocks to reach this unspoilt place. Although the trek was a bit tiring, it was one of the highlights of our journey.

Gokarna

Our next destination was Gokarna (means cow’s ear), 60 km from Karwar. This place is famous for a temple which opens up to the Gokarna beach. We saw devotees taking a dip in the sea, as bathing here is considered auspicious. About six-km of “off-roading” took us to Om Beach which had a dozen lodges with restaurants opening up to the sea. Huts for lodging are available for Rs 200-300, per night. From the top of a small hillock, the beach looked like an inverted ‘Om’. That may be the reason why the beach got the name. We spent time sipping endless cups of steaming lemon tea in one of the restaurants. With Bob Dylan’s music in the background, we watched the dancing waters of the sea. Choosing from Israeli, Spanish and Italian food, we finally settled down for some lasagna (a classic Italian pasta casserole dish which consists of alternate layers of pasta, cheese, sauce and often other ingredients).

After another relaxing day at the beach, we soon walked into the tent. The sea was furious with huge waves lashing at the shore. I kept looking at this scary but somehow beautiful phenomenon through the window of the tent until I slept.

Kumta beach

An early morning swim in the sea, and we took off again. Next stop was Kumta, 16 km from Gokarna. Riding the narrow lanes of Kumta for about 4-5 km from down town, we reached this beach. We were a little tired of the riding by now. On a beautiful morning with sun shining on my face; I couldn’t resist taking a nap on the beach. When I opened my eyes after a half-hour nap, I could see my partner totally engrossed in himself running ahead and back with the waves. A fisherman was quietly painting his boat. There were miles and miles of sea. Listening to the silence at this beach was a different experience.

Marvanthe

After almost an hour from Kumta, we reached a spot where we could see a river flowing about 40-50 meters on our left and a wild sea on our right. The road we were standing on cuts through these two beauties of nature. The river actually meets the sea eight km from here. Marvanthe was inviting, but the sea was wild. There is a three-km stretch of virgin beach at Marvanthe. This was the loveliest of all beaches in Karnataka. As we were travelling close to the coast, we would go off the highway and hit the sea whenever we felt tired.

Udupi

The famous Malpe beach is situated about six km from Udupi. It is a natural harbour at the mouth of river Malpe. Across the bay is the island Darya Bahadurgarh. Balarama temple and Malpe’s oldest tile factory are the two interesting places to be visited. Unfortunately, we just had to pass through Udupi due to a time crunch.

Mangalore

Finally, we reached Mangalore, the last leg of our journey. As planned, two of our friends received us there. It was hot and humid. Luckily, we had a guest house booked in Mangalore. After three days of sand and salt, bathing with fresh water was quite refreshing. We then set off to explore the port city. Panambur Beach was crowded. People were strolling around, munching on the mouth-watering chaats and spicy bhel puri. Roaming around the city, we couldn’t miss the famous roasted cashew nuts. After a light dinner, we literally dropped dead in our rooms. The stretch of 360 km from Mangalore to Bangalore was pretty interesting as well. Dense forests of Western Ghats, the mystic mountains and the roadside watermelons made it worthwhile.

