The best thing we noticed about travelling on an Indian train is the music. The symphony that is a funny mix of the sales boys’ strains bearing lyrics like “chaaya-chaaya, vegetable cutlet, biryani” to the rhythm of the beats from the metal-wheels running on the tracks. It came to my notice when a fellow-passenger friend pointed out that all of the food on sale had their unique tune. The teenaged sellers lent the soprano effect, while the aged ones juxtaposed them with their croaky voices.

The three of us — all girls — were huddled on the lower berth, dreading the night ahead. For, we had only two berths for us on the train from Kochi, and nurtured no hopes of finding a third. We alternated between the most awkward positions, trying to fit our bodies together like puzzle pieces.

We had come to Kerala to see Thrissur Pooram — the state’s most colourful traditional temple festival, known for its awesome fireworks and huge, high-decibel percussion ensembles to the acc­ompaniment of caparisoned elepha­nts sporting flamboyant parasols atop them. At Thrissur, coming out of the station in the evening, we noti­ced that the streets were soulless. So, did we miss the festival? Was Pooram another day?

However, as we walked towards what appeared to be the centre of the town, we could sense the thickness of the crowd. A limping man approa­ched us and said he’d guide us to show us the way to the Pooram venue. Soon, we were close to a junction of sorts where a sea of humanity seemed kind of happily trapped between two rows of jumbos — lined up as 15 a side, facing each other from a dista­nce of some 200 metres.

The summer heat was still beating down on us; many in the crowd were swaying paper fans that seemed being distributed free. We could hear the percussion concert from the ethnic instruments. The guide told us the time had come for Kudamaattam — a competitive exhibition of variedly coloured and crafted umbrellas held by one the three people sitting on each tusker. The organisers of the two main temples at the carnival — Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu — would display their parasol collections. The supporters on either side would cheer, progressively louder.

We were soon herded into the foreigners box, which guaranteed the best view. We were definitely at the same level as the sets of men holding up the umbrellas. There was a consistent harmony of the drums, cymbals, horns and the pipes, as the men went through an endless assortment of umbrellas. They were shiny, bright, layered, patterned, striped, painted — anything you could imagine — and they never ran out.

Night fell, and we decided not to wait until 3 am to see the fireworks. There were a lot more sides of Kerala to explore before our weekend trip was over. The next morning, a truck came to pick us up from our hotel in Ernakulam, which is downtown Kochi. We had signed up for a day-tour of the Kerala backwaters. We were ferried past esta­tes, shown how to catch mussels and told of their many uses. Passing by an island, our guide demonstrated the climbing of a coconut-tree, and then offered us a bottle of toddy — it tasted awfully of yeast. We were grateful to replace the flavour with a traditional Kerala lunch prepared back in an Ern­akulam village. Filled with rice and curry, we were shipped on to the next boarding point. This time, long canoes took us through the windy, man-made canals for a taste of village life.

We were shown how to spin coir — a thick rope made from the husk of coconuts — and offered fresh tea and spices by a local family. In the water, we passed by clubs of kids swimming and splashing. Hopefully, they made enough noise to scare away the snakes we saw in the water. In the trees we spotted kingfishers, settled among the orangey hibiscus flowers.

To top the tour, the truck drove us all the way to our next hotel in Fort Kochi, where the marks of foreign settlers are permanently stained on the walls. In a hurry, once again, we ran out of our hotel in the pouring rain, in order to watch a Kathakali performance. We arrived well in time to watch the actors paint their own faces with bright colours. We were given translations of the song verses, but we recognised little of it in the performance. We could only sit back and enjoy the beautiful costumes and expressive dances.

Later that night, we took a stroll along the beach lined with Chinese fishing nets. These amazing contraptions spring to life a few times a day, especially for the tourists. Apparently, the 2004 tsunami wiped out most of the fish in the area and made us their main income. Our last day was spent at monuments: the long halls of Mattancherry Dutch Palace where we admired the ancient murals, and read a complete history of Kochi on the walls. We also stopped by the Santa Cruz Basilica, set up by the Portuguese, to gasp at the decorations overcrowding the church. If it counts as a monument, we also delved into tea and cake at the Teapot Café — an adorable hub with cupboards full of peculiar mugs and teapots.

To calm our nerves before the trip back home, we treated ourselves to

a head massage at an Ayurvedic centre. Crouched down on a blanket, we had our heads rigorously rubbed with sesame oil. It was a worthy preparation for a long journey. A jetty boat dropped us off on the mainland, and an auto drove us through a rain shower, back to the train station. We settled down and listened to the music. Chaaya-chaaya…vegetable cutlet..biriyani…

