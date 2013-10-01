If wildlife photography intrigues you here's your chance to learn the nuances of taking great shots, the ethics behind it, the timing and the techniques from ace photographer Sudhir Shivaram.



The Serai Resort and Canon have joined forces to conduct a three-day wildlife photography workshop, Shutterbug 2013, which will be supervised by Shivaram.



To be held at the Serai Kabini Resort, Mysore, Karanataka from Oct 23-25, Shutterbug 2013 is aimed at photography enthusiasts and budding amateurs who want to learn the nuances of wildlife photography.



"Wildlife photography has several nuances to it and the behaviour of every subject matter differs and needs to be studied. This workshop will teach photographers about the various aspects of wildlife photography and the difference between taking images and making images," Shivaram said in a statement.



"It will also stress on the need to understand and gain knowledge about the behaviour of different creatures and pay heed to certain guidelines associated with wildlife photography," he added.



The workshop is open to all photography enthusiasts and those who want to take their love for wildlife to the next level.



The cost of the package is Rs. 21,500 and it includes stay at The Serai Kabini Resort, meals, photography workshop and four jungle safaris.