For those who think themed cakes and cupcakes are passé, a school of thought says cakes never go out of fashion. But the good old butterscotch, vanilla and chocolate won’t do any more. Quirky, different and exotic desserts—a sensory treat for the eyes and taste buds alike—are the in-thing. Say hello to Jarlies, the quaint jars of contrasting and enticing red-white layers of velvet cake with cream cheese frosting or the disarming triple chocolate with ganache topping.

Deconstructed cake layered in small glass jars have been around in bakeries, but Jarlies’ creators Mallika and Muralidhar Kadambi have now taken them to aisles of supermarkets.

After living in Dubai for 15 years, the couple and their two daughters came to Hyderabad in 2008 and made it their home. The foodie family, as the

Kadambis call themselves, couldn’t find the perfect replacement for chilled desserts such as Sarah Lee, Tesco and Waitrose. Six years later, they launched Jarlies. “Our attitude towards food and the absence of high-end packaged desserts sowed the seeds of Jarlies,” says Mallika.

“By making these premium desserts available in supermarkets, we wanted to create a habit for Indians to expect to find high-end desserts not only in bakeries and restaurants but also on store aisles and other accessible retail formats,” explains Muralidhar. “This habit is nothing but impulse; if you are craving cheesecake, you satiate it, not with its substitute but with cheesecake itself.”

But it wasn’t a cakewalk. “Before the commercial launch of Jarlies, we spent four months researching packaging and finding the right taste. We then sent the desserts for testing,” says Muralidhar.

After starting with red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting, triple chocolate cake with whipped ganache and crunchy nuts and carrot cake, Jarlies now also offers white chocolate panna cotta, blueberry cheesecake, strawberry with cream and tiramisu.

For Mallika and Muralidhar, who want to make Jarlies a household name, the idea is that customers need not go far to get one. “From three supermarkets when we launched, Jarlies is now stocked in over 50 supermarkets and hypermarkets in Hyderabad. A lot of people also get in touch for bulk ordering for parties, return gifts, corporate gifts etc.,” says Mallika.

In the first year, they sold 50,000 Jarlies. This year they aim to sell four lakh units. “We plan to expand in metros and in tier II and tier III cities, which have a large segment of aspirational customers,” says Mallika.