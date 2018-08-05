Home Lifestyle Travel

Peshwas’ Pride

A total of five temples can be found on this hill—the Devdeveshwar Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati, and temples dedicated to Vithal, Rukmini, Vishnu and Kartikeyan. 

Published: 05th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Staircase to the Parvati Hill

By By Sunita Raghu
Express News Service

The Maratha Empire under the mighty Peshwas, who ruled from their capital Pune, extended from Tanjore (Thanjavur) in the south to Bengal in the east and Peshawar in the northwest. Even their legacy survives in a lofty manner, gazing down benevolently over their once capital—atop the Parvati hillock, the second highest point in the city, rising 2,100 feet above sea level.

Parvati hill or simply Parvati as the locals call it is a significant historical landmark, doubling as a trekking point and attracting fitness enthusiasts since long. Some 100-odd steps need to be navigated in order to reach the top, with the city shrinking in size with each little step.

But there’s a reward too waiting at the top in the form of a small eatery here which dishes out the local fare—vada pav, bhajjias, kanda pohe, etc. A total of five temples can be found on this hill—the Devdeveshwar Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati, and temples dedicated to Vithal, Rukmini, Vishnu and Kartikeyan. 

Upon reaching the top, to the right is the Devdeveshwar Temple—the blackstone temple was built in 1749 by the third Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao. Slightly ahead is the Kartikeyan (Murugan) temple. Chances of listening to Tamil being spoken within the temple precincts are quite great considering that Murugan is a widely revered deity in Tamil Nadu. At other places, circular gaps fitted with iron grills provide a bird’s eye view of the city. The huge frangipani tree at the corner is said to be 250-year-old and was planted to provide fresh flowers for the puja ritual.

Some distance away, the dome of the Vishnu Temple in red, orange and cream colours paints a pretty picture. History enthusiasts will probably make a beeline for the Peshwa Museum here, a simple double-storey structure built in stone. But it’s the treasures inside that captivate—weaponry, coinage, utensils, wooden furniture, modes of transport (palanquin), gifts acquired, etc—laying bare before the visitors. 
No visit to Pune can be deemed complete if you don’t see Parvati Hill—the legacy of the once mighty Peshwas.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parvati Hill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta