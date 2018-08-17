Ways to pack nutritious food while travelling

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Do you travel often for work or personal reasons, and end up munching on junk? Make sure you get the best of both worlds and eat local, but with a twist -- carry your power jars with you so that you don't come home with a lot of guilt.



Akshit Rungta and Naina Trehan, Co-Founders at Hungry Jars and Sargam Dhawan, Director, Planet Herbs Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, list the solutions to maintain a wholesome and nutritious diet.