Home Lifestyle Travel

All you need to know about Jaipur Youth Festival

The four-day event, based on the theme of 'We the People of India: In a Trap', will cover all the aspects related to the young generation of the country.

Published: 28th August 2018 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

JAIPUR: Jaipur, a city known for its cultural ethos and festivals is poised to hold the third edition of the Jaipur Youth Festival (JYF) from August 31 to September 3 at Kasturi Bagh, Jagatpura, Jaipur.

The four-day event, based on the theme of 'We the People of India: In a Trap', will cover all the aspects related to the young generation of the country.

The festival will witness discussions and talks on various youth-related issues, which will be conducted by intellectuals and more than 100 eminent personalities with open forums where the youth will be able to interact with the speakers and convey their thoughts and opinions.

Diya Kumari, Member of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Sawai Madhopur constituency), is the Brand Ambassador of the festival. Narendra Kohli, a famous Hindi author who has pioneered the creation of literary works based on the Puranas, will be the patron for the festival. He has also been awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

JYF has been conceived as a collective effort put in by young minds that thrive to achieve excellence and thus contribute to the progress of the nation. It is meant to get youth and students from across the country together.

Through the medium of various events, the participants will get an opportunity to express themselves in the fields of art, music, and literature etc. The festival will also provide its participants with an opportunity to boost their talent through various competitions like photography, vocal music, band competition, robotics, short films, poetry, extempore etc.

The main focus of the fest will be on instilling confidence and a sense of purpose among the participants in a manner that they get motivated to become partners in the creation of a better and resilient society.

Experts from central and state government, political leaders, Army officers (serving and retired), media personalities, actors, intellectuals, social workers etc. will also address at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jaipur Youth Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love