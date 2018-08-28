All you need to know about Jaipur Youth Festival

By ANI

JAIPUR: Jaipur, a city known for its cultural ethos and festivals is poised to hold the third edition of the Jaipur Youth Festival (JYF) from August 31 to September 3 at Kasturi Bagh, Jagatpura, Jaipur.

The four-day event, based on the theme of 'We the People of India: In a Trap', will cover all the aspects related to the young generation of the country.

The festival will witness discussions and talks on various youth-related issues, which will be conducted by intellectuals and more than 100 eminent personalities with open forums where the youth will be able to interact with the speakers and convey their thoughts and opinions.

Diya Kumari, Member of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Sawai Madhopur constituency), is the Brand Ambassador of the festival. Narendra Kohli, a famous Hindi author who has pioneered the creation of literary works based on the Puranas, will be the patron for the festival. He has also been awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

JYF has been conceived as a collective effort put in by young minds that thrive to achieve excellence and thus contribute to the progress of the nation. It is meant to get youth and students from across the country together.

Through the medium of various events, the participants will get an opportunity to express themselves in the fields of art, music, and literature etc. The festival will also provide its participants with an opportunity to boost their talent through various competitions like photography, vocal music, band competition, robotics, short films, poetry, extempore etc.

The main focus of the fest will be on instilling confidence and a sense of purpose among the participants in a manner that they get motivated to become partners in the creation of a better and resilient society.

Experts from central and state government, political leaders, Army officers (serving and retired), media personalities, actors, intellectuals, social workers etc. will also address at the event.