Take your pick this wedding season

The wedding season is here with families ready to spend a sizeable amount of their lifetime savings on such occasions.

By Express News Service

The wedding season is here with families ready to spend a sizeable amount of their lifetime savings on such occasions. According to the survey Klook released, 52 per cent of Indian travellers plan their things-to-do even before booking flights or hotels. With the influx of itinerary, to the ease of discovering and booking experiences via a smartphone, this has given rise to the new trend of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) travel for travellers to plan an ultimate, unique dream wedding. Here is a list of few up-and-rising activities suitable for different types of travellers.

For the romantic
Travellers looking to explore the natural wonders of a destination to create romantic moments, must visit the glittering coastlines of Thailand and Dubai for some amazing beach visits, island hopping and dining. If in Thailand, you should consider heading to the famous islands James Bond Island and Phi Phi for beautiful photos or go for a-dip at Naka Island.

For family-friendly  wedding
Traveling for destination weddings with family can be an enriching moment of shared experiences. Multi-generational travel is a goal for families to stay together at places. Dubai offers some amazing theme parks, which include world ranked rides or record breaking sizes like the IMG World Of Adventure, world’s largest indoor theme park and Ski Dubai that broke records having 3000 sq meters of snow.
In Singapore, travellers can find Sentosa, SEA Aquarium or Universal Studios Singapore  for fun filled activities that will complete your family vacay goals. If you want to revive childhood memories with your favourite superheroes and cartoons, then head to Thailand, for an first-hand experience at the Marvel experience or to the world’s first Cartoon Network-themed water park, Cartoon Network Amazone.

For adventurous couples
To lessen the stress of the wedding, Dubai offers exciting activities for the adventurous souls. From kayaking to sea safari in Dibba Musandam, snorkelling and scuba diving, name it and you have them all.
Couples seeking a jump in their adrenaline level can even consider Singapore where they can enjoy an array of experiences including The Giant Swing in Sentosa.

The trend 

