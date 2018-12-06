Home Lifestyle Travel

This Karnataka-based veterinary doctor has parrots from 29 countries

Vishwanath Hegga keeps all the birds at home and takes care of them like a family.

Published: 06th December 2018 12:34 PM

Two kea parrots in New Zealand. (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

KALABURAGI: Vishwanath Hegga, a veterinary doctor based in Kalaburagi, boasts of a collection of 29 different species of birds from various parts of the world. Hegga keeps all the birds at home and takes care of them like a family.

Speaking to ANI, the veterinary doctor said, "I am a veterinary surgeon working with the state government. Now I am breeding parrots from 29 countries. I started with lovebirds which I got from New Zealand."

Elaborating upon how he takes care of the birds and the way his family reacted to his passion of breeding these creatures, Hegga said: "We feed them with cerelac, imported from Brazil, four times a day. We have named the birds and they respond when we call them by their names. My entire family loves them."

Moreover, Hegga claims that he is training the birds at his residence. 

TAGS
Vishwanath Hegga Veterinary doctor Vet Parrots

Comments

