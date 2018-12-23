Home Lifestyle Travel

Bicycle glories

After his 60th birthday in 2016, Gagan Khosla, a Delhi-based chartered accountant, set out to do something most men his age would have considered inane, perhaps even suicidal.

Published: 23rd December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Gagan Khosla

By Manik Sharma
Express News Service

They say age is just a number. After his 60th birthday in 2016, Gagan Khosla, a Delhi-based chartered accountant, set out to do something most men his age would have considered inane, perhaps even suicidal. Khosla—his laces tied and helmet strapped—paddled down from Leh to Manali. While most would have gladly put their feet up with a handful of Instagram pictures and unlikely check-ins, Khosla went all the way down to the other end of India. And 29 days later, he was in Kanyakumari. 

It’s been two years  and here’s another addition to the list of his accomplishments. His journey has been turned into a film titled, Hai Junoon. Produced by the EPIC Channel, the 45-minute film tracks Khosla’s adventure from the vast mountains of Leh to the fast-track highways of mainland India. 

Khosla believes it would have never been possible without the support of his family and friends. “My old friends were with me throughout the journey, relaying at one checkpoint after the other,” he says. But the film wasn’t part of the plan. “I had hired a cameraman to shoot the journey, but we didn’t have a proper film in mind back then. I wanted someone to record the journey,” he adds. 

The cameraman captured 70 hours of the ride. Considering he cycled for almost a month, it is only a slice of the whole thing. “Capturing every step was impossible and impractical. And I also wanted the focus to be on the cycling bit. So we shot at key checkpoints, and recorded moments we thought were important. Even I have not seen the complete footage,” Khosla says.

Promoting healthy living has always been on his mind. The bicycle journey was a part of that dream, and the film came as an extension to that. He says he is not a filmmaker, and he did not know what to do with the raw footage. “So, we took it to the EPIC Channel, and they showed interest. But any film needs a story, which is why they assigned a team that went through the footage, came up with a narrative and turned it into a story through our interviews,” he adds.

The channel interviewed Khosla, his wife, and friends, who were integral to the journey. “Not all the footage we had shot was useful. But the interviews added an element of intimacy and emotional fabric to the story. They took four-five months to complete the film, and the results amazed me,” Khosla adds.
They have divided the film into key phases, from the unforgiving slopes of Ladakh to Khosla’s reunion with his school in Gwalior, each an emotive checkpoint. 

Cycling is a test in endurance even on the best of days in India, given its toxic air and unforgiving humidity. For someone at 60 to rifle through the barriers of age and self-doubt, let alone physical will, Khosla’s ride is an inspiration for all—young and old. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp