Home Lifestyle Travel

Mystic Kalinga Festival to focus on Bhakti poetry 

Organised by Odisha Diary Foundation, the literary-cultural festival that will bring together music, dance and discussion, is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Chilika in Odisha from January 5.

Published: 29th December 2018 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | kalingaliteraryfest.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Themed 'From the carnal to the cosmic: A celebration of Bhakti poetry', the Mystic Kalinga Festival, in its third edition, will celebrate the formless divine invoked by Bhakti movement exponents like Kabir, Tulsidas, Jayadeva, Tukaram, and Meerabai.

Organised by Odisha Diary Foundation, the literary-cultural festival that will bring together music, dance and discussion, is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Chilika in Odisha from January 5.

Arundhathi Subramaniam, the creative director of the event said that the aim this year was not to "merely discuss Bhakti, but to distil its very essence".

"It is a celebration of Bhakti -- that great tearing disruptive experience of human longing. A longing so all-encompassing that it has often blurred the divide between the sacred and the sensual, the erotic and the existential, the human and the divine," she said in a statement.

The festival will be a mélange of poetry readings, lectures, music concerts, panel discussions and dance performances by eminent artists, seekers and scholars, she added.

Over the course of three days of the festival, the city will witness participation by renowned poets and artists including eminent Odiya writers Sitakant Mahapatra, and Ramakanta Rath, and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, writers Ashok Vajpeyi, and Jerry Pinto among others.

The festival will feature famous folk singer Parvathy Baul, who will share her personal understanding of Bhakti and what it means to walk the mystical path as a contemporary female seeker and musician.

Filmmaker-singer Shabnam Virmani will discuss how the mystic poets swept into her life and led her into a voyage she never anticipated.

Devdutt Pattanaik will reflect on why regional Bhakti movements are often ignored and eclipsed, while noted scholar and translator Arshia Sattar will discuss the Valmiki Ramayana as a biography of Rama before he became 'god'.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of the festival, said the event was born out of a need to connect to people's hearts through poetry, music and dance, and explained why it was important to focus on mythology, and spiritual literature.

"Literature has the potential to connect a divided society and it can transform self-centeredness to world-centeredness. Kalinga Literature Festival was first launched in 2014 to celebrate this potential of literature," Parida said.

The festival will come to a close on January 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalinga Festival Bhakti poetry  Poetry Bhakti Music Dance Bhubaneswar Chilika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp