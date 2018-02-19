NEW DELHI: Next time you go to take your shoes off on a plane, you might want to think twice.

According to a recent report, roaming bare feet in an aircraft can get you an infection.

Those who fly frequently must be familiar with ears popping, taste changing, and finding it harder to put shoes back on after a flight.

According to the flight attendants, compression socks can solve the last problem, but keeping the shoes on the whole time is the best way.

The Reader's Digest quoted a veteran flight attendant Linda Ferguson as saying, “We see people walking from their seats into the bathrooms all the time barefoot and we cringe because those floors are full of germs.”

“Never walk barefoot into the bathroom or the galley area because sometimes we drop glasses and there could be sharp glass there, too," she added.