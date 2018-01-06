A woman checks a book at a street vendor's stall next to the Academy of Athens. (File photo | AP)

LONDON: In 2017, Asian countries dominated the lists of places people wanted to travel and this year it seems like travellers have set their eyes on Europe.

According to data from travel search engine Kayak, which just released their 2018 travel hacker guide, looked at the top 100 most searched for travel dates between March 3 2017 and February 28 2018, and identified the cities around the world with the greatest year-over-year increase in search, reports The Independent.

Keep scrolling to see where travellers are itching to go in 2018.

10) Rome, Italy — February is the cheapest time to go there.

9) Paris, France — January is the cheapest time to go

8) Athens, Greece — February is the cheapest time to go

7) Madrid, Spain — March is the cheapest time to go

6) Las Vegas, Nevada — August is the cheapest time to go

5) Lisbon, Portugal — February is the cheapest time to go

4) Amsterdam, Netherlands — January is the cheapest time to go

3) Bali, Indonesia — November is the cheapest time to go

2) Barcelona, Spain — January is the cheapest time to go

1) Maui, Hawaii — September is the cheapest time to go

The research also said that the right time of booking certain destinations is crucial.

The most expensive period to book is ten or eleven months ahead of travel in over half of the top destinations.