NEW DELHI: Women have been travelling more than ever in the self-drive mode, overcoming the long-drawn history of systemic prejudice and gender bias, with both inbound and outbound tourism witnessing accelerated growth in this segment, a report released on Monday says.



According to the info-graphic released by Travkart, a company which offers both online and offline holiday solutions, self-drive tours have seen a significant 10-15 percent leap per quarter and are expected to further surge in popularity in 2018.



The self-drive tour industry has witnessed a phenomenal growth in the last couple of years and Travkart has been recording a whopping 30-40 percent growth month-on-month for the same. Also as shown in the report 59.6 percent travelers were women and 40.4 percent were male in 2017.



Additionally, 2018 will see a surge in thematic holidays as per Travkart.



According to the report, top holidays themes are cruises, camping, adventure, wellness, spas and pilgrimages. Some offbeat destinations that seemed to intrigue Indian travellers a lot in the year gone by include Bhutan, Russia, Tashkent, Iceland, Croatia, Romania and Serbia.



