THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The summer vacation is around the corner and various institutions have already started wooing children with attractive summer camp ‘offers’. In a novel and trend-of-the-moment initiative, the State Agriculture Department is organising a camp for children from city schools in Thiruvananthapuram introducing them to a variety of activities such as farming and manufacturing of value-added products from milk.

Christened ‘Summer in SAMETI’, the camp is open to school students up to Class X in city-based schools and will be held at the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) at Venpalavattam from April 16 onwards. The camp will be held in two separate batches of five days each in the second half of April. The camps for high school students will be held from April 16 to April 20 and for students of lower classes from April 23 to April 27.

The two camps will cover various topics including drawing, botany, chemistry, mock auditions for television and film-based programmes, traditional games, experiments in plant physiology, traffic awareness, value-based training, craft, magic, manufacturing of value-added products from milk and homestead farming.

The registration fee is Rs 1,000. The application forms are available at the SAMETI office at Venpalavattam. The last date for submitting applications is March 20. Thirty students will be admitted in each batch, said a department officer. For details, call 8848334209, 9745423905.

A packed holiday schedule

The two camps will cover various topics including drawing, botany, chemistry, mock auditions for television and film-based programmes, traditional games, experiments in plant physiology, traffic awareness, value-based training, craft, magic, manufacturing of value-added products from milk and homestead farming