THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pilgrimage to the Himalayas is everybody ‘s dream. The snow-clad mountains always beckon the pilgrims and tourists. Now there is help at hand. The ‘Himalayan Yatra, A Handbook’ by Babu John, a native of Palamukku in Pathanamthitta district has turned out to be a gift for those who want to undertake a trip.

While most of the books based on Himalayan experiences deal with its mystic beauty Babu’s book is noted for its direct narrative style. “Once you see the pristine beauty of the Himalayan ranges and awe-inspiring peaks set against the blue sky, you cannot escape from its magic grip. However, tourists and pilgrims who go there are often not aware of the hostile weather conditions, the tough mode of travel, the distance between various towns and villages, refuelling points, boarding and lodging facilities, hospitals and other essential facilities,” says Babu.

At the same time, Babu speaks about the legends, history and myths of the Himalayas.

Starting with a reference to the Thapovanaswamikal (1889-1957), Babu shows his adoration of explorers of earlier times like Rajan Kakkkanadan.

There are graphic details of the journey to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath. Important information like mode of transport, approximate distance, and travel fares have also been given.

Apart from all this, there are useful descriptions about the hill town of Uttarkashi. But at the same time, Babu has taken care to let us have a glimpse into the colonial past of the town with references to British era hotels like Charle Ville, which has been currently converted to the Civil Service Academy at Mussoorie.

He also describes the experience of dipping in the chilling lakes at Gomukh and streams at Thapovan in subzero temperatures. Babu also provides a description of the Thruyugi Narayan temple, Madhya Maheswar, and Thunganath, the highest peak in Uttarakhand at 12073 ft and his commentary on the Chandrasila bathed moonlight located near Thunganath. It will make the reader yearn for the ethereal beauty of the Himalayas.

His lonely and adventurous journey into the Valley of flowers and the description about the Mana village, the last Indian village before the border of China will give the readers an opportunity to have a glimpse at the flora and fauna of the Himalayas. Further, he has included photos of the Neelakanta parvatham, Kedarnath, Badari, Rudraprayag and other holy places as well as the origins of the Yamuna river.