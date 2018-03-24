It is South America in Karnataka, but not quite. The Cacao Trail at Varanashi Farms that meanders through 50 acres of sprawling verdant plantations, is unlike the conventional cacao trails in Costa Rica or Peru. It takes visitors through farm and forest land to educate them on organic farming.

“The certified organic farm was conceptualised in 1993, but the chocolate walk is for children’ say the owners and researcher-farmer couple—Varanashi Krishna Moorthy and Ashwini K Moorthy—who have doctorate degrees from Mangalore University.

Varanashi Krishna Moorthy at the tree

house, located 40 ft from the ground

A third-generation farmer, Krishna Moorthy explains that many children are unaware that chocolate comes from the simple little bean—cacao. Kids find this out soon enough on the Cacao Trail which ends up at the manufacturing unit of Campco chocolate factory on the premises. Here, the precise and scientific process transformation of beans into cocoa powder and chocolate are unravelled for the children.

Children also get to see the dairy unit, bio-gas (of capacity 10 cubic), slurry tank (used as organic fertiliser), production of bio-organic manure and rainwater harvesting systems (three-fourth of rain water in the farm is drained to recharge ground water table).

The Moorthys gained their expertise by touring over 15 countries, and diversified into eco-tourism. Son Partha Varanashi, a post graduate in Biotech from Australia manages the project. The lush green property has five natural tanks and ponds. The Varanashi home stay includes dormitories and a tree houses that can accommodate between 50-60 guests. “We are planning to set up tents soon,’’ says Krishna Moorthy.

Ashwini adds that outdoor activities such geo caching, mud volley ball, rope swinging, swimming, kayaking, flying fox, stand-up paddle, cycling, and hiking through the forest give vamp guests the au naturel experience. Explorations of nearby water caves are conducted under the supervision of Partha, who is an internationally certified swimming coach. There is enough to occupy the inquisitive types, who can stroll through the trees looking for butterflies and discover over 40 varieties of exotic birds.

However, the tree house is offered as a highlight at the home stay. The large tree houses, like the ‘Devadaru’ are built with locally available wood It stands about 40 ft high and has 200 sq ft of cosy space that can accommodate up to five people.

“The sunlight streaming through the canopies of the trees and a panoramic view of the setting sun made us feel we were the luckiest people in the world,’’ said a techie couple from Bangaluru who had rented Devadaru.

The menu at Varansahi Farms comprises local delicacies which have distinct aromas and flavours. All the produce used in cooking is grown organically.

While many such places offer outdoor experiences, Charlie and Chocolate factory in a Karnataks forest gives kids more than just play and TV.

Tariff: `1,800 per person for dormitory use; `6,000 for the tree house. The charges are inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Fact File

Varanashi Farms at Adyanadka in Bantwal taluk, Karnataka, is located 50 km south-east of the nearest railway station of Mangaluru and about 65 km from Mangalore International Airport. For more information, contact Prithvi (09972313041).