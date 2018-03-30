NEW DELHI: Whether you are planning a quick weekend getaway, road trip or a week-long holiday, don't leave your fashion quotient behind, say, experts.



Neha Bhasin, Creative Director, Jabong.com, and Sanhita Dasgupta, Myntra Fashion Expert, list some travel look.



* Going to the beach for holidays? Then pull out your sundresses. Pair them up with strappy sandals, oversized sunglasses, and a straw tote bag. Men can go for nautical prints, solid pastel-hued shorts and espadrilles.



* If you want to explore cities like Paris and Rome, opt for outfits with a single colour palette and accessorise with a silk scarf or a barrette to keep it elegant. Skip the heels and pick the ballerinas. Guys, pack your Breton tees, pinstriped trousers and classy loafers.



* Adventure on your mind? Equip yourself with quick-drying cargo shorts or fashionable elastic bottom trousers; you can opt for any of them. Hiking boots are a must as is a pair of flip-flops. If you're heading into the deep woods, then steer away from attention-grabbing bright colours and opt for earthy tones.



* While packing for your mountain trip, it is important to take into account unexpected changes in weather, so pack clothes that can be easily layered to accommodate the change-jackets, mufflers and socks. Also remember to carry a pair of comfortable jeans and a pair of boots.