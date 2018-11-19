Home Lifestyle Travel

A traveller’s tale on his scooter

There isn’t a person on Earth who does not need a break from the monotony of life. Twenty-three-year-old Sajin Satheesan’s story is on the same lines.

Published: 19th November 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There isn’t a person on Earth who does not need a break from the monotony of life. Twenty-three-year-old Sajin Satheesan’s story is on the same lines. He went on a 53-day long journey to Nepal via Leh on his Honda Dio. 

Having covered 11,955 kilometres, two countries, 14 states, three union territories, he is bubbling with excitement over the stories he came across. “I just wanted to travel around the world,” says Alappuzha-based Sajin. “The first thing that came into my mind was the mode of travel. I just had a Dio. I realised that I had to make use of what I had. I was apprehensive in covering these many kilometres on the scooter. After I reached my destination, I was sure nothing is impossible if you have the will.”

In 2015, he resigned his job in Cochin Refinery to pursue his love of travelling. “I used to travel alone. After leaving my job, I am often accompanied by my friends Akhil Dileep and Jithin J Kumar. Together, we explore and learn from the beautiful offerings of nature,” says Sajin. 

It was a photo he saw in social media that set his plan to travel in motion. He has authored a travel diary titled ‘Hampi’. “During my travelling, I have had both negative and positive experiences. They give me the strength to keep travelling,” he says. 

Sajin says, without a trace of doubt and with the new-found confidence of having travelled such a great deal, his ideal travel partner is his dear scooter. Carrying just the necessary items in his travel kit, he shows off a ‘travel model’ at a very low cost. His travel experiences have given him a fresh perspective on the culture of India. “Meeting new people, exploring new places and learning different cultures are some of the things I love,” says Sajin. 

