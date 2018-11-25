The class of 1889

Bindu Gopal Rao By

What comes into your mind when anyone says ‘Heidi’? Well most often we tend to remember Swiss author Johanna Spyri’s best-selling book on children’s fiction of the same name. However, this also happens to be the name of a delightful steam locomotive that dates back to 1902. Heidi made its appearance in the eponymous film. But the best part is that this locomotive has been restored to its original glory at Samedan—a town in the Swiss canton of Grisons. And if you are the traveller, who’s into history, visiting these pieces of restoration should be on your bucket list.

Thanks to Switzerland-based Club 1889, whose members have been restoring historic Rhaetian Railway vehicles for over 20 years, these restored coaches that are stationed at Samedan and Pontresina depots, are open for public. In all, 13 exemplary restored vehicles have already been integrated into the large rolling Graubunden railway heritage making it among the most versatile and complete railway vehicle collections of all time. These include the oldest carriage of the former 1889 Landquart-Davos Railway to the 1928 Bernina Crocodile.

Founded in 1996, the club got its name after the first passenger car, C 2012, was rebuilt by the association. Club President Fredy Pfister’s passion for trains is infectious. “We try to preserve as much of the original as possible,” he says.

This know-how for the restoration of valuable rail vehicles became the association’s logo, which says “We receive historic vehicles of the Rhetical Train”. Today, the Club has around 580 members, who are busy with three restoration projects. And the coaches are restored in Landquart nearby.

In addition, the Club organises beautiful steam trips and guided tours on request, takes care of the preservation of historical images, the digitalisation of documents and run catering in their bistro cars ‘La Bucunada’ and ‘Filisuer-Stübli’. “Wherever possible, we therefore try to restore missing parts and building materials in accordance with monument conservation aspects,” says Pfister.The Club that ensures the past remains relevant in the present and the future will surely take you back in time.

Fact file

Best time to visit Samedan: January to March

How to reach: Samedan can be reached by train from Pontresina, St Moritz or Chur.