Of Old and new Madras

As part of an extended Madras Week celebration, the Australian Consulate in association with Poochi Venkat is holding an exhibition — ‘Lineside’.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Ian Manning|Photo: Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 1965 picture of a metre-gauge turntable at Tambaram, Chengalpattu railway station taken in 1967 with the hills near Paranur on the backdrop, a suburban local (DC EMU) in a level crossing between Chrompet and Tambaram are some of the many photographs on display at Wandering Artist in RA Puram.

IN PICTURES | Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday

Originally shot on 35mm-50mm monochrome negatives, Ian’s 3,000-odd frames, reached Venkat’s hands. “Out of the 3,000, 1,200 were of the Indian Railways. I have been able to curate, digitise and restore these specific images on display, in a span of eight years,” said Venkat. The photographs are printed on Hahnemuhle archival media with electro ink. Ian was inspired by India during a round-the-world tour he took as a young boy. When he returned to Chennai in 1965 for a teaching assignment, Ian took every opportunity to document the railways, and electric steam engines.

From the broad gauge, metre gauge, narrow gauge to different locomotives — steam, diesel or electric, Ian has captured the various elements of the railways, with Madras in its landscape.

V Sriram, who was part of the panel which discussed ‘Old and New Madras’ added, “It’s wonderful that Ian’s photographs will become a part of Chennai’s vast photographic record. I don’t think any other city has been so lucky.” AK Kathpal, principal chief mechanical engineer, Southern Railway, was also part of the event. (The exhibition will be open until September 6 at Wandering Artist)

Looking for the perfect shot

Ian was inspired by India during a round-the-world tour he took as a young boy. When he returned to Chennai in 1965 for a teaching assignment, Ian took every opportunity to document the railways, electric steam engines and locomotives. “Classes used to get over by 2 pm and I had all afternoon and evening to take these pictures,” said the 76-year-old who primarily travelled on his bicycle to get the perfect shot, on his Kodax Retins Rangefinder camera.

Madras Week celebration

