Home Lifestyle Travel

Experience one of Oman's true natural wonders 'Al Hoota Caves'

Located off route 21 between Nizwa and Bahla at the foot of Oman's epic mountain Jabal Shams, it is the first and only cave in the Arabian Peninsula which is open to visitors.

Published: 13th September 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

The Al Hoota Cave is made of stone. (Photo | Oman Tourism Development Company)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Estimated to be over two million years old, the Al Hoota Cave is one of Oman's most popular natural tourist attractions.

Located off route 21 between Nizwa and Bahla at the foot of Oman's epic mountain Jabal Shams, just two hours drive from Muscat, it is the first and only cave in the Arabian Peninsula which is open to visitors.

With a total length of around 4.5 kilometres, around 500 metres of the cave is accessible to the general public.

The one hour guided tour starts from the visitor's centre with a short ride in an electric train that carries passengers up to the cave entrance. Once inside the cave, it's a feast for the eyes as you walk on the pathway and witness an enormous subterranean cavern filled with stalactites, stalagmites and colourful solid rock columns.

Don't miss the popular lion's head, the cat, the old man and countless other intriguing shapes and an 800m long underground lake that is home to the rare blind fish - Garra Barreimiae and many other animal species like bats, arthropods, mollusks, spiders, snails and water beetles.

While the Al Hoota Cave is made of stone, it was created by water. Like many other caves in Oman, the Al Hoota Cave system was formed by the dissolution of limestone by acidic water.

When rainwater dissolves carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or soil, it produces a dilute carbonic acid that dissolves the limestone as it runs over it, thus forming the cave. Every 100 years, the water dissolves through 10mm of rock - so it takes a long time to create something as spectacular as the Al Hoota Cave! Fascinating features such as stalagmites, stalactites and of course the magnificent lion of the cave are formed by mineral deposits as water drips into or moves through the cave system. Some of the columns and curtains you will see in the cave have been shaped over millions of years.

Post the tour; also visit the geological exhibition for an interesting insight into the geology of Oman and an in-depth study on how these caves were formed. Owing to its delicate ecosystem, a maximum of only 750 people are allowed to visit the caves on a day, hence it is ideal to do prior booking. The cave is open to visitors every Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

One can combine the trip with a visit to Nizwa to experience the magnificent Fort and Friday market or see the traditional architecture of Al Hamra and the beautiful atmosphere of Misfit al Abryeen. You could stroll through Wadi Tanuf or do the rim walk at Jebel Shams before lunch at Al Hoota followed by an afternoon visit to the cave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Al Hoota caves Oman tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend