Home Lifestyle Travel

‘Like’ it or not, life as a travel blogger is not picture perfect 

Be it Nivedith G aka Macro Traveller or Sharanya Iyer aka Truly Nomadly, these travel bloggers face a different set of challenges.

Published: 02nd April 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sharanya Iyer(L) and Ankita Kumar(R

Sharanya Iyer(L) and Ankita Kumar(R) (Photo| Truly Nomadly and Monkey.Inc)

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When Nivedith G aka Macro Traveller was invited to cover the Oscars recently, he was every friend’s envy. He also won tickets to the Oscar Fan Experience, where he attended the red carpet and sat in the bleachers, watching the stars walk by. While he admits that this was something that was even beyond his bucket list, he also points to the ground reality behind the ‘glamorous’ way of life.

“People usually think I get to travel so much and it’s fun staying in fancy places, but it involves a lot of work. In fact, it took three months for the academy to give me clearance, which I got after a strict background check by the FBI,” says the 30-year-old.

Beyond the envy-arousing photographs, Sharanya Iyer, aka Truly Nomadly, says it much more than a rosy hotel stay and breakfast by the poolside. The challenges, she says, are endless - from pitching to tourism boards, travel companies and brands. This, even after building a considerable audience base and blog visits, delivering content, waiting on delayed payments, dealing with the instability of finances, friendships and relationships, to watching out for yourself in strange lands, taking care of health and being your own bodyguard.

“I spent two months, backpacking solo to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It was all about living off one rucksack, surviving as a vegetarian, overlanding and crossing land borders by myself, battling a bad case of bronchitis in Kazakhstan, managing finances and three new currencies and learning to converse in new languages,” she says. Pay and money fluctuates as well, says Nivedith, who adds that each client has a different requirement. “I levy charges based on the project, but the starting rate is usually Rs 10,000,” he says. 

‘No work-life balance’

In addition to being a jack of all trades, the job involves a lot of trial and error.  Like blogger Ankita Kumar, who runs social media account by the name Monkey.inc, points out, “Content needs to be tweaked according to each platform since the audience varies. If I’m not travelling, I ensure post 2-3 on Instagram every day, but when I am, it gets hard. When you travel, you need to plan content carefully,” says the 28-year-old.

Agrees Nivedith, who schedules at least one blog post a day and uploads three to four posts on various platforms. He keeps a log of his content analytics and works on bettering engagement every month. He admits that he has undergone travel fatigue, with holidays turning into work since there no is clear distinction between personal and professional life. “I have taken 154 flights last year and it did get monotonous,” he says. As Iyer puts it, the end result far outweighs the obstacles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nivedith G Travel blogger life Macro Traveller Sharanya Iyer Truly Nomadly Ankita Kumar Monkey inc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp