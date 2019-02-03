A simple pleasure

Sometimes the urge comes upon the city dweller to breathe fresh air, walk along meadows covered with carpets of flowers and watch colourful birds flutter by above A winter trip to Batabari, a hamlet in Chalsa town in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, could be a satisfactory answer. The settlement that is just a half-an-hour drive from Mal Junction is a panorama of unending acres of tea gardens. Mor Resort, entirely made of bamboo, could be your address in Batabari. There are flocks of talkative parrots, macaws, an amiable pooch and a couple of busy hens for company.
Around 6 am, the breathtaking Kanchenjunga emerges from the remains of the night in its eternal beauty. A leisurely stroll down the meandering alley that runs beside the resort is a good way to start the day. There are vast paddy fields and distant forests on both its sides as the great Himalayas beckon from the beyond. A ride to the nearby Murti river is a must. On the way, you get occasional sightings of wild peacocks basking in the iridescent glory of their independence. Murti is a gentle and shallow stream during winter; in the December and January months, you can walk on the riverbed looking for a perfect spot to watch the sunset.
The nights at Batabari are made for the adrenaline-oriented. Elephants are the “not so” friendly nocturnal neighbours here. Herds of jumbos ravaging a paddy field or even attacking villages in search of food is a regular affair. Save a day to take a trip to Bindu, the last village on the Indian side along the Indo-Bhutan border. It is in Kalimpong district.
Liquid comfort is easily available in the form of locally-made Bhutanese wine and hot cups of locally grown tea. Batabari is a simple moment in a larger journey, stolen from the mundane progress of life and time.
How to reach
Kanchankanya Express from Sealdah station. Batabari is 65 km from Bagdogra airport.