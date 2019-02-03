Home Lifestyle Travel

A simple pleasure

Around 6 am, the breathtaking Kanchenjunga emerges from the remains of the night in its eternal beauty.

Published: 03rd February 2019

By S paul
Express News Service

Sometimes the urge comes upon the city dweller to breathe fresh air, walk along meadows covered with carpets of flowers and watch colourful birds flutter by above A winter trip to Batabari, a hamlet in Chalsa town in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, could be a satisfactory answer. The settlement that is just a half-an-hour drive from Mal Junction is a panorama of unending acres of tea gardens. Mor Resort, entirely made of bamboo, could be your address in Batabari. There are flocks of talkative parrots, macaws, an amiable pooch and a couple of busy hens for company.

Around 6 am, the breathtaking Kanchenjunga emerges from the remains of the night in its eternal beauty. A leisurely stroll down the meandering alley that runs beside the resort is a good way to start the day. There are vast paddy fields and distant forests on both its sides as the great Himalayas beckon from the beyond. A ride to the nearby Murti river is a must. On the way, you get occasional sightings of wild peacocks basking in the iridescent glory of their independence. Murti is a gentle and shallow stream during winter; in the December and January months, you can walk on the riverbed looking for a perfect spot to watch the sunset.    

Indulge in long walks and enjoy some local entertainment

The nights at Batabari are made for the adrenaline-oriented. Elephants are the “not so” friendly nocturnal neighbours here. Herds of jumbos ravaging a paddy field or even attacking villages in search of food is a regular affair. Save a day to take a trip to Bindu, the last village on the Indian side along the Indo-Bhutan border. It is in Kalimpong district.

Liquid comfort is easily available in the form of locally-made Bhutanese wine and hot cups of locally grown tea. Batabari is a simple moment in a larger journey, stolen from the mundane progress of life and time.

How to reach

Kanchankanya Express from Sealdah station. Batabari is 65 km from Bagdogra airport.

