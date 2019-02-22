The more you inquire the more you learn

By Express News Service

An ensemble of young artists is all set to work their magic on the city. Leaving the studios and the grand auditoriums, The Youth Festival brings rich cultural legacies of our country to everyone. With the agenda to promote cultural heritage, the six-day long festival by Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, Delhi Government, will showcase ten different forms of art which include theatre, contemporary and classical dance and classical music to band music along with Kala Mela.

Showcasing at least 200 artists each day, the 8th edition of the festival begins today at the Central Park.

Along with celebrating the cultural heritage, the festival also gives young talent a space to prove themselves. Among them is the youth band Aamil, who will be playing today. Talking about the initiative, the band said, “We are very excited to be performing on such a huge platform. We are a Bollywood Sufi-rock band and have lined up some really entertaining numbers along with soulful Sufi fusions.”

The event will kickstart with a larger than life puppet show by Puran Bhatt and his group. Bhatt belongs to the family where everyone is a part of performing art in one way or the other. “Performing arts have been in our family for generations. And as I grew up, I started getting the taste of puppetry, music and various musical instruments.

Over the years, I felt that art is my life, my true identity,” said Bhatt, who will be showcasing a great combination of multiple art forms, reflecting the cultural diversity of India. “We need more stages like this so that we are motivated to pursue our traditional art. It also encourages the next generation to carry it forward,” he added.

Mukhauta, the dramatics society of Shaheed Rajguru College, is another group that will be participating in the festival for the first time. “We as group, strongly believe that such platforms are needed to make art accessible to all,” said the group.Their love for theatre came from recognising art as the best possible way to express one’s emotion.

Their performance, The Dark Room is scheduled for February 24. Elaborating further about the play, the group shared, “With our street play, we expect the audience to understand the present situation in juvenile homes and how the expectations and reality are different in these homes. We hope that our play raises awreness on these issues.”

Talking about such initiatives, Kuchipudi exponent Meenu Thakur who has trained the Kuchipudi group and choreographed the performance line-up for today, said, “Seeing is believing. What reaches one’s eyes, is likely to reach the mind quickly. Such platforms are the need of the hour. The more one promotes culture among the people, the more they will understand the traditions that make our country so rich and diverse.”With art and culture under constant attack, it would be interesting to see content and form of various performances.