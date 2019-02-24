Home Lifestyle Travel

Keys to a Kingdom of Luxe

Like a subtle peeling of layers, the lens of photographer Karam Puri explores some of the most sumptuous places to stay in India.

Published: 24th February 2019

Samode Mahal, Bagh & Haveli, Jaipur, offers an enticing vision into the lost world of Rajput royalty;

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Like a subtle peeling of layers, the lens of photographer Karam Puri explores some of the most sumptuous places to stay in India. Authors Cosmo S Brockway and Harriet Compston take you through 40 carefully chosen properties that celebrate luxury and comfort like never before, but are vastly different in period and setting.

Roli’s Glorious Hotels of India, priced at Rs 2,995, features a handpicked collection of the subcontinent’s most spectacular hotels, giving the reader a grand yet intimate tour of the lavish interiors. In fact, the majority of these properties have never been featured before in a publication. Celebrating India’s splendid heritage, while upholding exciting contemporary design, the hotels include historic palaces, destination spas, seductive beach resorts and romantic houseboats.

It is a journey that proves India’s mystique and magnificence, while celebrating its various hues. These uber luxe hidden gems, scattered across the length and breadth of the country, have one thing in common—an effortless blend of style and subtlety that keeps these places head and shoulders above the rest.

