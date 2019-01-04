Home Lifestyle Travel

New treefrog species discovered on Andes' remote mountain

The discovery, described in the journal ZooKeys, was made during a two-week expedition to a Cordillera del Condor, a largely unexplored range in the eastern Andes.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Scientists have discovered a new treefrog species, with an extraordinary, enlarged claw-like structure located at the base of the thumb, that live on a remote tabletop mountain in the Andes.

ALSO READ | New frog species discovered in Peninsular India to help study impact of climate change

The discovery, described in the journal ZooKeys, was made during a two-week expedition to a Cordillera del Condor, a largely unexplored range in the eastern Andes.

Having conducted analyses of genetic and morphologic data, scientists from the Catholic University of Ecuador concluded that the frog represented a previously unknown species.

"To reach the tabletop, we walked two days along a steep terrain. Then, between sweat and exhaustion, we arrived to the tabletop where we found a dwarf forest," said Alex Achig, one of the field biologists who discovered the new species.

"The rivers had blackwater and the frogs were sitting along them, on branches of brown shrubs similar in colour to the frogs' own. The frogs were difficult to find because they blended with their background," Achig said.

The frog has enlarged claw-like structure located at the base of the thumb.

The function of the feature is unknown, but it could be that it is used either as a defence against predators or as a weapon in fights between competing males.

The species name, Hyloscirtus hillisi, honours Dr David Hillis, a member of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, who discovered three closely related frog species in the same genus in the 1980s, while conducting a series of field trips to the Andes of southern Ecuador.

Despite being newly described, Hyloscirtus hillisi is already at risk of extinction.

It has a small distribution range near a large-scale mining operation carried out by a Chinese company, researchers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Treefrog New species New treefrog species Andes New frog species

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp