Home Lifestyle Travel

Haute cuisine

For the longest time, the stand-alone business has been hitting hotels where it hurts most.

Published: 06th January 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Magandeep Singh
Express News Service

For the longest time, the stand-alone business has been hitting hotels where it hurts most. While most five-star hotels have boasted of hosting an array of restaurants for their erudite well-heeled clientele, it has always come at a premium. So much so that certain restaurants were even considered almost too intimidating for the average Joe to even walk in to, let alone make a reservation.

This aloofness worked to feed the prestige of the business which worked to the hotels’ advantage. But all this changed with the rise and rise of restaurants in the stand-alone space. Suddenly fine dining wasn’t limited to the confines of these edifices of luxury. One could just step out of their car and be transported to an entirely different lair: from the back alleys of Bangkok to the wine-soaked trattorias of Italy or to a traditional sushi shop right out of Shibuya (Japan).

And it wasn’t just the location or setting which was inviting; even the prices were a lot more conceivably amenable. All in all, the dining-out business changed almost overnight and the last few years have been, to put it mildly, not the easiest for hoteliers. 

Mind you, not all outlets felt the hit. Bastions of the Delhi brigade, from Bukhara and Dum Pukht (ITC Maurya) to La Piazza (Hyatt Regency) and Sorrento (Shangri-La), the iconic Indian Accent (The Lodhi) to the somewhat somber Wasabi (The Taj Mahal Hotel) and Megu (The Leela Palace), these have not just retained their steady stream of clients but even grown their business: Their USP has ensured their singularity and leadership in a field of imitations. But many others have fallen by the roadside and been left hurting in the spate of this stand-alone bubble.

Finally, the hotels have found a way to strike back, and they have done this by adopting the same strategy that has worked for stand-alone properties. Instead of opening extensive edifices of gastronomy, hotels are now focusing on smaller quasi or QSR (quick service restaurants) style formats which are efficient, sincere and rapidly replicable. The food comes with the same pedigree but the dishes are now a lot less elaborate. The drinks are simpler and more aggressively-priced, the service a lot less ceremonial. But it delivers with the same DNA as defines the mother property. 

The China Kitchen (TCK) at The Hyatt Regency, Delhi has always maintained a stronghold in the Oriental food market and now they have launched TCK in the standalone format as well, starting with Cyber Hub in Gurgaon, a place where in the middle, restaurants went to languish and die but has seen a revival of sorts in recent times.

This is not just a franchise venture where the hotel is mongering its brand value to garner followers but is actively investing and entering into the standalone space, one which will allow them to be ubiquitously present without the burden of running room operations alongside. The F&B (food and beverages) possibilities henceforth are truly endless.

Mind you, they aren’t the first. Park Hotels did this long ago with their Italian brand. The Claridges chain, more recently, franchised their Dhaba fare. Sadly, the former is not around anymore while the standalone Dhaba is a poor reflection of the original restaurant in Lutyens’ Delhi. But with Hyatt, an international hospitality behemoth that has a strong F&B muscle, it will be exciting to see how things unfurl. So, if you happen to be in Cyber Hub, do give this place a go. I, for one, loathe making the journey to anywhere that is beyond 5-km radius from my place of abode but my curiosity about this new product will 
take me there soon enough.The writer is a sommelier. mail@magandeepsingh.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp