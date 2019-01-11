Weekend treats

Home Lifestyle Travel

The approaching weekend is going to be a delight for heritage lovers where they will get to know more about the monuments even as they enjoy time under the winter sun.

The approaching weekend is going to be a delight for heritage lovers where they will get to know more about the monuments even as they enjoy time under the winter sun. The city will witness at least four walks which will bring them up, close and personal with these monuments from different eras, and built by different rulers. You could go down for a walk around the ancient capital of Indraprastha or get to understand the life and times of Sultan Alauddin Khalji or roam around Jahanpanah and its thousand pillars or get to know more stories about Prithviraj Chauhan and Razia Sultan. Else you could attend an evening of poetry and storytelling to stay connected with your creative side.

Aibak Ki Dilli
Join this walk to the Qutubminar complex to discover the stories of Prithvi Raj Chauhan, Muhammad Ghori, Razia Sultan and the slave who became the Sultan. Meeting point is Qutub Minar ticket counter. 

Walk leaders: Noor Bali and Bhawna Raikar
Date and Time: Jan 12, Saturday from 3.30pm to 6pm
Fee: J200

Poetry & storytelling
Are you ghazal lover? Or do you love poetry and storytelling? If yes, you must visit The Social House, H3/43, First Floor, Vikaspuri. The Social House is an artists’ platform which welcomes all kinds of artists. 

Date and Time: Jan 12, Saturday from 3pm to 6.30pm
Fee: J50
Entry is first come, first serve basis so reach by 2.45pm.

SIRI – Alauddin Khalji ka Lashkargah

Organised by GoInTheCity, this walk will cover City walls of Siri, Mohammad wali Masjid, Thanewala Gumbad, ChorMinar and Idgah, and is a beneficial for all those who want to understand the life and times of Sultan Alauddin Khalji and how his policy of blood and iron shaped Delhi Sultanate which didn’t allow even clergy to interfere in the affairs of state. Khalji was a ruler who believed in merit and threw open the state services to the commoners.

Date and Time: January 13, Sunday, 
from 10.30am to 12.30am
Meeting venue: Siri Fort Auditorium Gate no.2
Walk Fee:  J500

Bijay Mandal Fort
India Heritage Walk is hosting this walk. Built in the 14th century, the Bijay Mandal Fort was built by Alauddin Khalji with several additions made by the eccentric ruler, Muhammad Bin Tughlaq. This fort is a part of the city of Jahapanah, one of the four cities of the Delhi Sultanate. Though almost dilapidated now, it is of great  historical significance. 

Walk leaders: Kajol Gera
Date and Time: Jan 13, Sunday from 1.30pm to 3pm
Walk Fee:   J200

