Bringing maestros together again

The four-day musical extravaganza Swami Haridas-Tansen Music Festival, held at Modern School, Barakhamba Road from Jan 10-13, once again brought together maestros of Hindustani classical music and dance on a single platform. It is an annual festival organised by the Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan and HCL Concerts with an aim to revive and enhance traditional Indian music and dance. 

The fest began with the performance of Kathak maestro Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma. She presented a three sequence dance drama based on the eternal love between Radha and Krishna in Thumri style. Much to the delight of the audience, she also described her act.

“Musical vibrations can convey moods and emotions and have the ability to mould and shape our consciousness. Different types of music can have different effects on the mind, both positive and negative. Our mind is like any living organism, it needs stimulation to grow. Music is one of the most important ‘foods’ for the intellect,” said Amaan Ali Bangash.

Along with three other percussionists, Tabla player Bikram Ghosh performed Drums of India, the craft that has been very well received even by the non-Hindustani audience the world over. 

Later, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt performed along with his son Tantree Samrat Pt. Salil Bhatt. The event culminated with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan regaling the audience with tunes on sarod.
 

