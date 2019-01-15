Minimalism will rule homes and workplaces this year

Shillpi A Singh By

If last year was dominated by the idea of personalisation in interior design, with homes and workplaces becoming an extension of an individual, and involved integrating diverse elements and objects that reflected an individual’s interests or aspirations into spatial design strategies, this year minimalism will be the dominant trait.

“Eclecticism was the reigning decor trend in 2018. There was the use of a varied, and sometimes conflicting palette of materials, colours, patterns, furniture pieces, and products. The results were vibrant, dramatic, and an unapologetic celebration of extravagance,” says Lakshmi Chand Singh, Founding Partner, design studio HomesbyDesign, adding, “With stories embedded in every design choice, these spaces were incredibly meaningful to their users, leading to an increased sense of belonging and engagement.”

In complete contrast, this year will see a perceptible shift in the simplified approach to interior design with users and designers moving towards a more straightforward and cleaner aesthetic.

“Minimalism is not just an idea, it is a way of life that is distinguished by the desire for perfect order and impeccable organisation. It has become very popular now in certain groups of society and is especially favoured by creative minds who prefer the combination of simplicity, sophistication, beauty, and practicality. If what you require in your design are strictness and simplicity, then minimalism is what you need! Another characteristic of the minimalist style is open space; the key to being minimalist is the freedom of space,” says Lakshmi. Here’s her take on how to ace the design code.

Furniture

A subtle form should define the design and supported by an emphasis on function and aesthetic appeal.

A piece of furniture can be simple, but eye-catching; it should be in harmony with other elements in the room.

Walls

The finishing of the walls can be done with textured plaster, wide glossy tiles, paint or wallpaper. Other alternatives are minimalist, bare walls made of glass, concrete or natural stone with a relief.

Ceiling

The design should not bear the burden of the theme of the interior or in other words be bulky to overpower the space. Any complex design is a strict no-no. The best option remains to paint the ceiling in light and soothing colour.

Floor

A good option for the floor is to use natural colours and avoid the use of any kind of patterns. Several flooring options such as laminates, polymer coating, parquet, plain carpet, self-levelling floor and ceramic granite tiles etc. can be utilised to create distinct aesthetics in each room.