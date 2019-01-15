Home Lifestyle Travel

Minimalism will rule homes and workplaces this year

In complete contrast, this year will see a perceptible shift in the simplified approach to interior design with users and designers moving towards a more straightforward and cleaner aesthetic.

Published: 15th January 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

In complete contrast, this year will see a perceptible shift in the simplified approach to interior design with users and designers moving towards a more straightforward and cleaner aesthetic.

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

If last year was dominated by the idea of personalisation in interior design, with homes and workplaces becoming an extension of an individual, and involved integrating diverse elements and objects that reflected an individual’s interests or aspirations into spatial design strategies, this year minimalism will be the dominant trait.

“Eclecticism was the reigning decor trend in 2018. There was the use of a varied, and sometimes conflicting palette of materials, colours, patterns, furniture pieces, and products. The results were vibrant, dramatic, and an unapologetic celebration of extravagance,” says Lakshmi Chand Singh, Founding Partner, design studio HomesbyDesign, adding,  “With stories embedded in every design choice, these spaces were incredibly meaningful to their users, leading to an increased sense of belonging and engagement.” 

In complete contrast, this year will see a perceptible shift in the simplified approach to interior design with users and designers moving towards a more straightforward and cleaner aesthetic.

“Minimalism is not just an idea, it is a way of life that is distinguished by the desire for perfect order and impeccable organisation. It has become very popular now in certain groups of society and is especially favoured by creative minds who prefer the combination of simplicity, sophistication, beauty, and practicality. If what you require in your design are strictness and simplicity, then minimalism is what you need! Another characteristic of the minimalist style is open space; the key to being minimalist is the freedom of space,” says Lakshmi. Here’s her take on how to ace the design code. 
Furniture

A subtle form should define the design and supported by an emphasis on function and aesthetic appeal. 
A piece of furniture can be simple, but eye-catching; it should be in harmony with other elements in the room. 

Walls

The finishing of the walls can be done with textured plaster, wide glossy tiles, paint or wallpaper. Other alternatives are minimalist, bare walls made of glass, concrete or natural stone with a relief.

Ceiling

The design should not bear the burden of the theme of the interior or in other words be bulky to overpower the space. Any complex design is a strict no-no. The best option remains to paint the ceiling in light and soothing colour. 

Floor

A good option for the floor is to use natural colours and avoid the use of any kind of patterns. Several flooring options such as laminates, polymer coating, parquet, plain carpet, self-levelling floor and ceramic granite tiles etc. can be utilised to create distinct aesthetics in each room. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
home decor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp