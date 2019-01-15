Rallying to make kathak relevant

By Express News Service

It is her nimble-footed dance style and her elaborate expressions that keep you glued to her performances and this time Rani Khanam is all set to bring life into the 22nd Annual Kathak Dance Festival, titled Antarang, organised by Aamad Kathak Dance Center.

Amidst the last minute rehearsal, the maestro took out time to talk about the festival and what is in store for the ones who have been waiting for the D day.

A still from one of RaniKhanam’s

performances.

“Antarang means the waves from within our soul. The festival of Antarang is a celebration of the young spirit while promoting the art of various Kathak dance forms,” says Khanam, adding, “Our aim is also to promote the Guru Shishya Prampara, wherein the Guru and the shishyas are dancing together on the same platform.”

Aamad Kathak dance group is dedicated to work towards Kathak classical dance performances and choreographic work, along with Sufiana Kathak productions. Elaborating further, she says, “Aamad dance centre has two different units, one is a training centre and the other is a dance unit. The dance team has been a part of various shows and festivals in different states. Keeping the concept of the show in mind we create various new productions. I, as a dancer, have done many Sufi productions. Therefore, we have created a Sufiana production that we perform at various platforms worldwide.”

The main foundation of the festival is the sadhana (worship) of the Indian classical dance and music. “For the past 22 years we, at Aamad, are not only organising but also performing at this annual dance festival with our various associations,” says she. Not just Guru Rani Khanam, but also the senior students who have pursued Kathak as a career are also participating in this festival.

The festival has been celebrated for a long time and a lot has changed over the years. Talking about the journey, Khanam says, “When this festival was organised for the first time it was executed at a small level with an even smaller group. With every year, our goal and our group have become stronger. The hard work and the dedication of all the people associated with this festival are the two main reasons behind our growth.”

Beaming with love and adoration, the proud Guru goes on praising her students. “The sadhana and the focus of the students towards this form of art is incredible. It has become a portion of food for their soul which is an achievement for us. And as we are growing, we have done many productions at various levels, both nationally and internationally,” concludes Khanam. Not to forget, the festival also provides a platform for upcoming talents, hence creating an audience for them.

Be a part of the festival today at Shri Ram Centre Auditorium, Safdar Hashmi Marg. Gates will be open for all from 5 pm onwards.