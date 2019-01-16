Home Lifestyle Travel

Israel saw 21% growth in tourist arrivals from India in 2018

Owing to its dynamic offerings, opening of more direct air routes and relaxation of visa procedures, the Middle-Eastern country has become a preferred tourist destination for Indians.

Published: 16th January 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

ISRAEL Tourism

ISRAEL Tourism logo. (Photo| Facebook/Visit Israel)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Israel has recorded a 21 per cent growth in Indian tourist arrivals with around 70,800 travellers visiting the country from January to December 2018, making it the 12th source market for Israel.

Around 58,700 tourists from India visited Israel in 2017, Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) said in a release. "Last year has been outstanding for Israel Tourism in India and worldwide as we welcomed 4.12 million tourists into the country. With a rapid increase in leisure outbound trips, India is an important market for us possessing tremendous potential to become one of the key source markets for Israel in the coming years," Israel IMOT director, India and Philippines, Hassan Madah said.

Israel has emerged as a preferred tourist destination for Indians owing to its dynamic offerings, opening of more direct air routes and relaxation of visa procedures, he added. "Our marketing efforts, collaborations with travel agents, the introduction of Air India's direct flight operations from New Delhi and a further increase of frequency on that route along with an increase in seat capacity have contributed appreciably to the growth numbers," said Madah.

IMOT's initiatives to reduce the visa fee for Indians coupled with the opening of a visa application centre in Kolkata have resulted in increasing interest among Indian travellers, he said.

In March 2018, Air India introduced direct flights from New Delhi to Tel Aviv to become the fastest non-stop flight between India and Israel. In addition, Israeli carrier El Al introduced a new Boeing 777-200ER aircraft in November last year with increased seat capacity on its Mumbai-Tel Aviv route, he said.

On the visa front, the country reduced its visa fee to Rs 1,100 from its previous Rs 1,700 for Indian citizens along with the initiation of Fast Track visa processing, Madah added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Israel Ministry of Tourism Indian Israel Israel Tourism Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp