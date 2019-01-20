Home Lifestyle Travel

Get, Set, Heat, Eat

The youngest Indian chef to receive a Michelin star, Alfred Prasad was back in Chennai after ages; this time around to launch Sumeru Foods’ new line of frozen foods, whose recipes he has developed.

Published: 20th January 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

The youngest Indian chef to receive a Michelin star, Alfred Prasad was back in Chennai after ages; this time around to launch Sumeru Foods’ new line of frozen foods, whose recipes he has developed. “I have collaborated with frozen food pioneer Sumeru to develop and launch a gourmet range. Our signature products will offer convenience without a compromise on quality and taste. It has involved a lot of R&D for almost a year,” he says on his latest venture.

The heat-and-eat or ready-to-cook foods from the Sumeru range work brilliantly for the millennials who are strapped for time and seek convenience without compromising on nutrition and taste. Dismissing the misconceptions around frozen food, he explains, “We have worked hard to ensure the healthy aspect of our products. No preservatives or artificial colours and flavours have been used. The cooking process and unique packaging technology ensure nutrients and flavours are locked in.”

After graduating from Chennai’s Institute of Hotel Management in 1993, Prasad worked in iconic hotels such as ITC Maurya New Delhi and ITC Park Sheraton Chennai and moved to London in 1999. “I joined Tamarind of Mayfair (London) in 2001 as Sous Chef and progressed to become Executive Chef within a year. In 2002, I earned the honour of being the youngest Indian chef to receive a Michelin star. As Director, Cuisine and Executive Chef of Tamarind collection, I oversaw Tamarind of Mayfair, Imli Street and Zaika of Kensington in London, and Tamarind of London (Newport Beach, California).” After nearly 14 years, Prasad left in 2015 to pursue his other projects. Earlier this year, he collaborated with The Oberoi New Delhi to launch a signature Indian fine dining restaurant, OMYA. 

For the uninitiated, he also curates ‘INDUS’, the Indian menu offering for hospitality boxes at MCC Lord’s for the cricket season. “I also present my cuisine every summer in Geneva at the Hotel D’Angleterre and work as a food consultant to Gleneagles, Suvlaki and Tandoor Chop House in London,” he says.

Prasad says his culinary philosophy is founded on three pillars: heritage, health and happiness. “I enjoy drawing on ancient wisdom, be it food techniques and traditions or the age-old food science embodied in Ayurveda. Ultimately, it is all about happiness,” he says.

Listing out the best of the eating habits and food practices of foreigners that can be adopted here, he says, “One of the biggest things to adopt is doneness of produce. Meats should be succulent when cooked right and vegetables should retain a vivid colour and crunch. There is huge respect for local produce and seasonality which I think in India is overlooked.” Similarly, he says, “Our ancient food wisdom and Ayurveda concepts, the Indian vegetarian food and the incredible medicinal and restorative properties of spices should be adopted by the West.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp