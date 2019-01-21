Home Lifestyle Travel

Stay in harmony with nature at this Thiruvananthapuram homestay!

Switzerland-based Sylvaine Perret Gentil, who started the Whispering Kera resort has been excited about the idea of sensitising tourists on conserving ecology.

Published: 21st January 2019

Whispering Kera Ecological Homestay

Whispering Kera Ecological Homestay in Thiruvananthapuram.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An eco-friendly guest house in Poovar for those who want to enjoy nature at its fullest! Switzerland-based Sylvaine Perret Gentil, who started the Whispering Kera resort has been excited about the idea of sensitising tourists on conserving ecology. She has made sure to discourage the use of plastic straws, bags, bottles. She is promoting local organic fruits and vegetables and cultivating the gardens on her own. She does not encourage activities that can cause harm to the environment such as introducing paddle boats and avoiding motorboats.

“My idea is to try to spread the message of sustainable tourism that will benefit everyone. It is also to sensitise other travel agencies, hoteliers, excursion organisers that one can make business and earn money while providing activities which preserve the environment,” she said. Sylvaine aims to attract people through workshops for small groups on natural therapies and therapeutic plants.

A judge turned passionate nature-lover

Sylvaine Perret Gentil

Twenty years ago, she was a criminal court judge and worked as a human rights observer for the Swiss National Commission for the Prevention of Torture. However, her insatiable curiosity for landscapes and beauty brought her to Kerala. “It was in early 2000s, I came to Kerala with a group of Swiss homeopathic doctors and therapists practicing in the field of natural medicine who wanted to know more about Ayurvedic care. I myself had participated in similar workshops. We did a Panchakarma in one of the Ayurvedic clinics south of Kovalam. This was the time when Ayurvedic tourism was booming. I was impressed by the quality and effectiveness of the care and was fascinated by the whole concept," she said.

After going back to Switzerland, Sylvaine wished to give up her profession and do something creative in India. “I spoke with a friend from Kerala who was equally interested in this initiative. This is how I chose South Kerala as a haven to start Whispering Kera Ecological Homestay,” she said.

